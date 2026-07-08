French American Artist NoiseGun Releases Infectious French Darkwave Single 'Beautiful Sunrise' just in time for summer

Noisegun - Beautiful Sunrise Noisegun Noisegun

French American Artist NoiseGun releases infectious new Darkwave / Synthpop single “Beautiful Sunrise” and music video just in time for summer.

This is a song about new beginnings, forgetting the past and regrets to become who you really are. If you like Darkwave, Goth, Synthpop and French Coldwave, you should enjoy Beautiful Sunrise.” — Noisegun

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The song is now available on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, SoundCloud, iTunes, Amazon Music and more, with the official video on Youtube.Featuring French lyrics with a chorus in English, “Beautiful Sunrise” is a throwback to 80's synthpop, with a Goth vibe.“This is a song about new beginnings, forgetting the past and regrets to become who you really are.” says NoiseGun. He adds “If you like Darkwave, Goth, Synthpop and French Coldwave, you should enjoy “Beautiful Sunrise”. The song was recorded with synthesizers and a drum machine.“Beautiful Sunrise” is supported by a retro music video using personal footage. It was designed to recreate the vintage feel of 80s travel videos with personal footage from Death Valley and Movie Road in the Alabama Hills near Lone Pine, California.Born in Marseille, South of France, NoiseGun is a self-produced French American solo artist now based in Long Beach, in the Los Angeles area. He is known for music that incorporates dark electronic textures, 1980s New Wave influences, and post-punk energy. His lyrics are written and sung in both English and French, usually pairing French poetic verses with impactful English choruses. This cultural duality creates a distinct mood that makes him unique. He records at home and is unapologetic about using vintage and flawed music production tools. While choosing to remain in the shadows, he can be found enjoying his favorite tunes at various 80s clubs in Los Angeles.Watch the “Beautiful Sunrise” music video on Youtube listen to the song on Spotify and follow Noisegun on Instagram

Noisegun - Beautiful Sunrise (Video)

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