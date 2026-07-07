Chairwoman McClain Hosts Trump Accounts Forum to Help Families Plan for the Future

—House Republican Conference(R-Mich.) hosted a Trump Accounts forum at the Oxford Public Library with parents and grandparents from Michigan’s 9th District to discuss how families can start building long-term financial security for their children.

“Trump Accounts give the next generation a head start on the American Dream,” Chairwoman McClain said. “House Republicans and President Trump believe families should have more tools to save, invest, and plan for their children’s future. This is a powerful way to help parents put their kids on a stronger financial path from the very beginning.”

Chairwoman McClain discussed how Trump Accounts were created through the Working Families Tax Cuts and explained the one-time $1,000 seed contribution available for eligible children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028. Families also received information on how to enroll, including IRS Form 4547, and had the opportunity to ask questions.

Trump Accounts are federally authorized, tax-advantaged investment accounts for children under 18. Parents and guardians manage the accounts until their children reach adulthood to help build long-term financial security.