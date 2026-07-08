Virtual public engagement begins for I-25 Exit 108 Interchange and Pueblo Rest Area construction

Pueblo County — The Interstate 25 Pueblo Rest Area will serve a growing number of motorists, commercial operators, recreationalists and local travelers. After years of heavy use, the Pinion Rest Area facilities north of Pueblo were closed in 2020 due to lack of potable water and failing wastewater facilities.

To better serve customers, the Colorado Department of Transportation is designing a new rest area west of I-25 at Exit 108 (Purcell Boulevard). The new rest area facility will accommodate both north- and southbound motorists on I-25. The proposed design will provide 12 fixtures for men, 12 for women and two family restrooms. The grounds will have nine picnic shelters and one large picnic area; a fenced pet relief area, separated truck, car and bus parking with 50 truck spaces and 95 car spaces; as well as sidewalks and crosswalks to safely access the building. The location provides access to municipal water and sewer facilities and has the capacity to add a transit hub, park and ride spaces and increased freight parking in the future.

In parallel with the rest area project, CDOT is designing interchange improvements at Exit 108. The planned improvements include replacing the single-lane box culvert with two multi-span structures, ramp intersections including a roundabout on the west side and an improved stop-controlled intersection on the east side, as well as drainage and other ramp improvements.

What: Virtual public engagement period gathering feedback and questions. A PDF presentation of the proposed alternatives and review process of the I-25 Exit 108 Pueblo Rest Area Project is available for viewing (refer to the project website link below). Comments and questions can be submitted via survey.

When: Comments will be accepted until July 27.

Where: codot.gov/projects/studies/i25exit108interchange

Virtual public engagement slide show: Go to the Resources section on the I-25 Exit 108 interchange & Rest Area webpage.

Virtual public engagement survey: codot.gov/projects/studies/i25exit108interchange/survey

I-25 Exit 108 Interchange Reconstruction & Rest Area Project Location Map in Pueblo.

Conceptual drawing over satellite image on Interstate 25 at Exit 108.

I-25 Exit 108 Pueblo Rest Area design concept.

Project Information

For additional information about this project:

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!