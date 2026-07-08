ExposeIQ JuryFit Helps Professional Liability Litigators Achieve Competitive Edge in Jury Selection

ExposeIQ JuryFit

Human-Verified Platform Provides Greater Clarity When Selecting Jurors in Cases Involving Claims Against Lawyers, Accountants, and Other Professionals

In professional liability cases, jurors often bring strong personal views about the conduct and trustworthiness of accountants, financial planners, and other advisors.” — Joseph Terp, Co-Founder of ExposeIQ

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professional liability litigation often requires jurors to evaluate complex standards of care while navigating strong pre-existing attitudes toward professionals. These cases frequently activate skepticism, personal experiences with advisors, and deeply held beliefs about accountability, making jury selection particularly challenging. ExposeIQ today announced expanded capabilities within its JuryFit platform to help trial teams address these dynamics with greater structure and insight.ExposeIQ JuryFit assists attorneys by analyzing case theories against multiple juror dimensions, including demographic factors, life experiences, attitudes and beliefs, political and social values, personality and cognitive traits, and both implicit and explicit biases. The platform identifies combinations of these factors that may influence how certain jurors are predisposed to respond to allegations involving professional conduct and standard of care. All assessments are subject to human verification by licensed professionals to ensure the analysis remains accurate and strategically relevant.From this evaluation, ExposeIQ JuryFit generates targeted Voir Dire questions, which also undergo human verification before being used to explore potential alignment or misalignment with the case narrative. Once a jury is empaneled, the platform enables attorneys to test key arguments, themes, and witness presentations against a Virtual Mirror Jury™. This simulation reflects the personality profiles and group dynamics of the actual seated jurors. All outputs from the Virtual Mirror Jury process are reviewed through human verification to support more informed strategic decisions.“In professional liability cases, jurors often bring strong personal views about the conduct and trustworthiness of lawyers, accountants, and other advisors,” said Joseph Terp, Co-Founder and CEO of ExposeIQ. “ExposeIQ JuryFit is designed to provide greater clarity by examining a range of demographic, experiential, and psychological factors during jury selection, while maintaining human oversight throughout the process.”The platform supports trial teams in developing more consistent approaches to jury selection in matters where professional credibility and standards of care are central issues.About ExposeIQExposeIQ develops litigation intelligence tools that help trial attorneys examine complex case information and juror dynamics with greater structure. By combining advanced technology with human professional oversight, the company’s solutions are designed to support more informed decision-making throughout the litigation process.

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