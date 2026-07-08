Credible Security Solutions Celebrates Years of Excellence in Security Officer Services that Meet Diverse Client Demands

Credible Security Solutions, Inc. Houston Commissioned Security Officers

Credible Security Solutions, Inc., a recognized security provider since 2011, offers tailored security options to meet the diverse needs of select businesses.

If you have a security issue, we have a credible solution!” — Jay Abiona

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As crime rates in Texas continue to impact communities and businesses, Credible Security Solutions, Inc. has stood as a steadfast ally in the fight for safety. Founded in 2011 and led by Jay Abiona , who brings over 36 years of experience in security, protection, and investigations, Credible Security has established itself as a trusted provider of security services in Houston and beyond.In recent years, Texas has faced increasing challenges with crime, including property crimes and violent incidents. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the state has seen fluctuations in crime rates, prompting businesses and organizations to prioritize security like never before. In this environment, Credible Security has focused on delivering tailored security solutions that not only protect clients but also foster a sense of community safety.Credible Security understands that an effective protection program is not a one size fits all approach. With a commitment to personalized service, the company employs a minimum of 40 hours of security coverage per week under annual contracts, ensuring clients have consistent protection. This commitment allows CSS to develop long-term relationships with clients, adapting its strategies to meet evolving security needs.The company’s security officers are a critical component of its success. In contrast to many security guard firms that rely on self contracted guards (10-99), Credible Security employs its officers as W-2 employees, providing them with essential benefits and protections that enhance service reliability. This model ensures that Credible Security can maintain a dedicated and experienced workforce, which is crucial in responding to the unique challenges posed by crime.Credible Security employs a rigorous hiring process for its security officers. Each credible security officer undergoes thorough background checks, drug testing, and psychological evaluations, ensuring that only the most qualified individuals are entrusted with the safety of their clients. This meticulous approach is part of Credible Security’s philosophy to create a professional workforce capable of handling various security scenarios. Credible Security has been discerning in its client selection, as emphasized by founder and CEO Jay Abiona. He made it clear that the company has declined numerous opportunities, specifically in sectors such as gentlemen’s clubs, game rooms, sports bars, nightclubs, and deteriorating apartment complexes, as these do not align with their corporate values. They’ve proudly provided protection services to educational institutions, churches, and even a Christian radio station for more than a decade. Notably, they played a vital role in securing mission control during a historic lunar landing for one of their esteemed clients.Training is another cornerstone of Credible Security’s operations. Their security officers receive extensive training in medical and life saving techniques, armed personal protection, emergency response, and de-escalation approaches. By equipping its personnel with the necessary skills, Credible Security has positioned itself for more than 15 years in Houston as a proactive partner in combating crime, not just reacting to incidents but preventing them where possible.Equipped with professional uniforms and essential tools, including GPS tracking and digital reporting capabilities, their security officers are ready to respond effectively to any situation. The company also prioritizes communication, providing officers with dedicated devices for seamless connectivity and coordination. Credible Security also ensures transparency and effective communication by requiring its officers to complete comprehensive digital reports during each shift. These digital reports are promptly emailed to both the client and the company, and clients are granted access to a dedicated portal where they can retrieve these reports at any time. This system not only documents the officers' observations during their shifts but also facilitates clear and consistent communication with clients.In addition to its security services, CSS offers valuable resources to client organizations. Every contract includes an initial security assessment. This comprehensive evaluation of a property is aimed at identifying potential security vulnerabilities and weaknesses. During this process, a trained and licensed security consultant systematically patrol the entire premises, meticulously examining each area for any deficiencies in security measures. They analyze existing security protocols and post orders, documenting their findings and creating detailed recommendations tailored to enhance the overall safety of the property. By providing actionable suggestions, the security assessment ensures that the property is fortified against potential threats, creating a secure environment for occupants and assets alike. This service is included with every annual contract in addition to access to the Active Shooter Awareness Presentation , reflecting the company’s commitment to comprehensive security solutions that address the realities of crime in today’s environment.As the company continues to serve its clients, it remains focused on the broader goal of enhancing community safety while securing a clients property. By prioritizing fair compensation for its credible security officers and investing in their training, Credible Security cultivates a professional team dedicated to delivering high-quality service. Due to this they have a low turnover rate as some of their security officers have worked for the company for more than a decade, unlike other security agencies where security guards bounce around working for more than one company.In a time when crime remains a pressing issue, Credible Security has exemplified how a committed security partner can make a meaningful difference. By addressing the unique challenges faced by organizations in Houston and across Texas, the company is not just providing security; it is helping to build safer communities, while changing the security industry one client at a time and one officer at a time through their proactive approach.For more information about how Credible Security is addressing security concerns in Texas, potential clients are encouraged to reach out and discuss their specific needs. With a track record of excellence, more than one-hundred 5 star Google reviews and a focus on results, Credible Security Solutions continues to be a beacon of safety in an ever-changing landscape. They are currently accepting select clients in Houston, Texas and the surrounding areas, so feel free to contact them today. 877-936-CSS1 (2771) #CssOne #OfficersNotGuards

Best Credible Security Officers in Houston - #OfficersNotGuards #CssOne

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