Museum District Row Home Sells Above Asking in Latest Jsquared and Park 27 Success

A refined blend of modern furnishings and timeless architectural details creates a sophisticated living room that highlights the fireplace as the focal point while helping buyers envision comfortable everyday living. Original woodwork paired with clean, contemporary styling celebrates the home’s historic character while creating an elegant and welcoming first impression from the moment buyers enter. Chris Small, founder of Park 27 Group, is known for delivering exceptional real estate expertise, strategic marketing, and outstanding client service throughout the Richmond, Virginia market. A refined blend of modern furnishings and timeless architectural details creates a sophisticated living room that highlights the fireplace as the focal point while helping buyers envision comfortable everyday living. Johnathan and Jon Miller, founders of Jsquared Interior Staging & Design, bring together luxury interior design, home staging, and strategic marketing to help homeowners, builders, and real estate professionals maximize a property’s appeal and value throu

Chris Small of Park 27 listed the 1924 brick row home the fourth Park 27 and Jsquared listing to sell over list price.

Not every staging project is a million-dollar listing, and honestly, homes in this range are where preparation can matter most,” — Johnathan H. Miller | Jsquared Interior Staging and Design

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Museum District Row Home Sells Above Asking at $735,000, the Latest in a Series of Park 27 and Jsquared Sales to Close Over List PriceChris Small of Park 27 listed the 1924 brick row home at 3209 W Grace Street closed at $735,000 on June 18, 2026, following a pre-listing design consultation and full vacant staging by Jsquared Interior Staging and Design A 1924 brick row home at 3209 W Grace Street in Richmond's Museum District sold for $735,000 on June 18, 2026, above its $729,950 list price, at roughly $432 per square foot. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home was listed by Chris Small of Park 27 and staged by Jsquared Interior Staging and Design, a Richmond-based luxury home staging company. The sale is the fourth collaboration between Small and Jsquared to close above list price, joining a converted duplex on Grove Avenue that sold $255,000 over asking, a Tudor on W Franklin Street that sold $41,000 over asking, and a Craftsman, also on Grove Avenue, that sold $67,050 over asking in 11 days.Located just off Monument Avenue within walking distance of Scott's Addition, the 1,700-square-foot home represents a different segment of the Museum District market than the seven-figure sales that often draw headlines: a move-in-ready home under $750,000 in one of Richmond's most walkable established neighborhoods. Recent updates include a gas fireplace installed in 2022 and new high-efficiency heat pumps with all-new ductwork completed in 2023, pairing the home's original hardwood floors, brick construction, and full front porch with modernized systems. The property also includes a roughly 850-square-foot unfinished walk-out basement and a detached two-car garage with workshop space, a feature increasingly rare in this part of the city.Ahead of the listing, Jsquared conducted a pre-listing design consultation with the Park 27 team to review paint, lighting, and finish decisions, then staged the vacant home in full before it was marketed. In a price segment where buyers are often choosing between charm and condition, the staging was built to show that this home offered both, presenting the 1920s character alongside the updated systems as a single, move-in-ready package."Not every staging project is a million-dollar listing, and honestly, homes in this range are where preparation can matter most," said Johnathan H. Miller, Founder and CEO of Jsquared Interior Staging and Design. "Buyers at this price point in the Museum District are often stretching to get into the neighborhood, and they want to walk into a home that feels finished, not a project. Our consultation and staging were about making sure this house read as the rare move-in-ready option it actually was."Small said the result reflects a working process that has now repeated across multiple listings. "This is the third time this year that a listing we prepared with Jsquared has closed above asking, and at three very different price points," Small said. "That consistency is the point. Whether it's a landmark Tudor or a classic row home, the preparation process is the same, and buyers keep responding to it."The sale adds to a growing list of Richmond-area properties, spanning multiple price segments from attainable city row homes to seven-figure landmark properties, where Jsquared's design consultation and vacant staging model has been tied to sales at or above asking price. The company has been recognized by industry groups including the International Association of Home Staging Professionals and the Home Staging and Redesign Alliance for its luxury and vacant-home staging work.About Jsquared Interior Staging and DesignJsquared Interior Staging and Design is a Richmond, Virginia-based home staging and interior design company specializing exclusively in vacant home staging, luxury home staging, renovation design, vacation rental design, and short-term rental design throughout Central Virginia. The company’s process typically begins with a design consultation for sellers and their agents, followed by full staging of the vacant property, an approach the company says produces stronger sale results than staging around a seller’s existing furniture. Across historic city rowhomes, rural acreage properties, and suburban family homes alike, Jsquared’s design consultation and vacant staging model has repeatedly preceded fast sales at or above asking price. The company has been recognized by the International Association of Home Staging Professionals(IAHSP) for Home Staging Excellence, Design Excellence, and Client Care Excellence, and its founder has been named among the Most Influential People in Real Estate Staging by the Real Estate Staging Association(RESA). More information is available at jsquaredrva.com About Park 27Park 27 is a boutique real estate advisory firm serving Central Virginia, with particular expertise in Richmond's Museum District, Fan District, Monument Avenue corridor, Windsor Farms, and the Near West End. Founded on the belief that clients deserve thoughtful strategy, expert guidance, and honest counsel, Park 27 combines deep local market knowledge with an affiliation with Leverage Global Partners, providing clients with both local expertise and global reach.

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