Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy : Keynote address Africa Convention

Thank you for inviting me to deliver a keynote address at the 26th Africa Rail Conference and Exhibition, convened under the theme: “Investment, Development, and Technology for Rail Operators, End-Users, Government and Investors”

Permanent Secretaries, Director Generals, Chief Executive Officers Captains of Industry; Members of the rail industry and operators from South Africa, SADC and the African continent at large

Ministers of Transport from the broader African Continent present Representatives of Foreign Governments from our African continent and abroad

We gather at a pivotal moment for South Africa's rail sector and for the African continent. Across Africa rail is recognised as a strategic driver of economic growth, regional integration, industrialisation and sustainable development. For South Africa this is the moment of transformation as our rail reform programme moves from policy formulation to execution.

The White Paper on National Rail Policy laid down our foundational vision for a modern, competitive, and high-performance rail sector. The Roadmap for the freight logistics system translated that vision into an actionable operational recovery timeline. In partnership with the Presidency through Operation Vulindlela, we have been able to unblock regulatory bottlenecks, drive institutional structural reforms and accelerate project delivery.

Rail transport remains the most efficient sustainable and inclusive mode of moving freight and passengers over long distances, Within the SADC region, which collectively operates a railway network of approximately 40 000 kilometres, the rail sector must be positioned at the centre of an efficient and integrated freight and passenger transport system.

The strategic shift of freight from road to rail is not only a transport imperative but also an economic and environmental necessity. Increased rail utilisation reduces road maintenance costs, lowers emissions, improves road safety, and creates the conditions under which the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area can be genuinely realised.South Africa is committed to playing its part in advancing this vision recognised by the African Union’s 2016/2017 resolution; our country has a mandate to serve as a hub for rail manufacturing on the continent. We are committed to honouring that mandate through the stained implementation of sector reforms and targeted investments. Our rail manufacturing plant in Dunnotar, Gauteng continues to demonstrate the strength and potential of local industrial capability. Through ongoing production and skills development, the facility is contributing significantly to the growth of Africa’s rail manufacturing sector

When I addressed this conference a year ago, I outlined the vision and priorities for rail reform. Today, I am pleased to report that South Africa’s rail reform programme has moved beyond planning and policy formulation to implementation.

Our reform programme is informed by the White Paper on the National Rail Policy of 2022 and the National Freight Logistics Roadmap of 2023. Over the past year, we have focused on establishing the institutional framework needed to translate policy commitments into practical and measurable outcomes.

I am pleased to share a significant milestone in South Africa's freight rail history - the approval of the first eleven private Train Operating Companies to access national freight rail network on 13 March 2026. This marks the beginning of the era of open access, with operations expected to commence on 1 April 2027. Collectively, these operators plan to move up to 24 million tons of freight per annum.

For the first time, South African minerals, vehicles and agricultural produce will access the rail network through operators competing on service quality and efficiency. The entry of these operators will generate much-needed revenue for the fiscus, secure and create jobs, and demonstrate to investors across the continent that open access rail reform is achievable.

I am delighted to also announce the approval of our Draft National Rail Master Plan by Cabinet and its subsequent launch for public comments. Through this plan, we have tabled a blueprint that will re-energise our rail transport system until 2050 and beyond.

The National Rail Master Plan seeks to address the critical gap between the 165 million tons of freight currently moved by rail and the 280 million tonnage market demand, while also tackling the burden high transport costs place on commuters and households.

Economic modelling commissioned for the National Rail Master Plan indicates that every 1 million invested could generate approximately 4.3 million in GDP growth, highlighting the significant potential economic impact.

The plan would certainly complement the African Union Rail Master Plan which seeks to connect all the capital cities and advance the objectives of Agenda 2063 by creating an integrated and efficient African rail network of our continent as part of Agenda 2063.

A key enabler of our ambitions for private and international investment is the regulatory and financial framework that South Africa has been developing. At last year's conference, I was pleased to announce South Africa's formal depositing of the Luxembourg Rail Protocol for ratification.