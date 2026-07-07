Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,072 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,295 in the last 365 days.

Governor McKee Rebukes Trump Administration's Denial ﻿ ﻿of Blizzard Recovery Funding

Published on Monday, July 06, 2026

McKee Administration to Appeal Decision

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee issued the following statement rebuking the Trump Administration's denial of funding for the state's blizzard recovery costs and announcing his plan to appeal the decision:

“The Trump Administration’s denial of Rhode Island’s disaster declaration appears to be yet another case of the White House putting politics ahead of people. Despite the significant documented damage and our state’s compelling case for federal assistance, Rhode Island and our communities are being denied the support we deserve.

"This blizzard was one of the most severe weather events in Rhode Island history. It shattered snowfall records, caused power outages, and imposed significant costs on our cities and towns as they worked around the clock in partnership with my administration to keep Rhode Islanders safe. 

"Together, we mounted a swift and effective response to an unprecedented storm. Now, we will appeal this decision and continue fighting for the federal support Rhode Island deserves.”

Date

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor McKee Rebukes Trump Administration's Denial ﻿ ﻿of Blizzard Recovery Funding

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.