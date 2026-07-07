Governor McKee Rebukes Trump Administration's Denial ﻿ ﻿of Blizzard Recovery Funding

Published on Monday, July 06, 2026

McKee Administration to Appeal Decision

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee issued the following statement rebuking the Trump Administration's denial of funding for the state's blizzard recovery costs and announcing his plan to appeal the decision:

“The Trump Administration’s denial of Rhode Island’s disaster declaration appears to be yet another case of the White House putting politics ahead of people. Despite the significant documented damage and our state’s compelling case for federal assistance, Rhode Island and our communities are being denied the support we deserve.

"This blizzard was one of the most severe weather events in Rhode Island history. It shattered snowfall records, caused power outages, and imposed significant costs on our cities and towns as they worked around the clock in partnership with my administration to keep Rhode Islanders safe.

"Together, we mounted a swift and effective response to an unprecedented storm. Now, we will appeal this decision and continue fighting for the federal support Rhode Island deserves.”