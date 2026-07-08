ExposeIQ JuryFit: Retail & Consumer Litigation Teams Gain Strategic Advantage in Jury Selection

ExposeIQ JuryFit

Human-Verified Platform Helps Attorneys Better Understand How Consumer Experiences and Attitudes Influence Juror Decision-Making

In retail and consumer cases, jurors often draw heavily from their own experiences as customers when evaluating evidence.” — Joseph Terp, Co-Founder of ExposeIQ

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retail and consumer litigation frequently involves issues that resonate personally with jurors, such as product safety, customer treatment, pricing practices, and corporate responsibility. These cases often activate strong pre-existing attitudes and life experiences that can significantly influence how jurors evaluate evidence and assess credibility. ExposeIQ today announced expanded capabilities within its JuryFit platform to help trial teams address these dynamics with greater structure during jury selection.ExposeIQ JuryFit assists attorneys by analyzing case theories against multiple juror dimensions, including demographic factors, life experiences, attitudes and beliefs, political and social values, personality and cognitive traits, and both implicit and explicit biases. The platform identifies combinations of these factors that may make certain jurors more or less predisposed to accept a particular theory of the case. All assessments are reviewed through a human verification process by licensed professionals to ensure that the analysis remains accurate and strategically relevant to the specific facts of the matter.From this evaluation, ExposeIQ JuryFit generates targeted Voir Dire questions, which also undergo human verification before being used to explore potential alignment or misalignment with the case narrative. Once a jury is empaneled, the platform enables attorneys to test key arguments, themes, and witness presentations against a Virtual Mirror Jury™. This simulation is constructed to reflect the personality profiles and group dynamics of the actual seated jurors. All outputs from the Virtual Mirror Jury process are subject to human verification to support more informed strategic decisions.“In retail and consumer cases, jurors often draw heavily from their own experiences as customers when evaluating evidence,” said Joseph Terp, Co-Founder and CEO of ExposeIQ. “ExposeIQ JuryFit is designed to provide greater clarity by examining a range of demographic, experiential, and psychological factors during jury selection, while maintaining human oversight throughout the process.”The platform supports trial teams in developing more consistent approaches to jury selection while preserving full professional judgment over final decisions.About ExposeIQExposeIQ develops litigation intelligence tools that help trial attorneys examine complex case information and juror dynamics with greater structure. By combining advanced technology with human professional oversight, the company’s solutions are designed to support more informed decision-making throughout the litigation process.

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