Harris secures $2 million for new Waterford Fire Station

State Rep. Mike Harris last week secured $2 million through the state budget for the construction of a new regional fire department in Waterford Charter Township.

“I’m so glad that after a lot of hard work and collaboration we finally secured this funding for a new Waterford Fire Station,” said Harris, R-Waterford. “Having been a local first responder myself for so many years, I worked alongside Waterford firefighters who knew all too well how old their station had become. As our community grew, the station became a hinderance for first responders trying to do their jobs. These guys showed up every day, and I’m glad we could recognize those decades of service with this new station.”

Construction of the new modern station will replace what local officials call an aging and obsolete facility that is no longer safe or functional, having served the community for more than 70 years. The current station cannot support the needs of the larger community, and the facility’s critical infrastructure has aged to the point of failing. Instead of continuing to bankroll band aids for a facility near its end, local officials opted to explore a modern station that will better fit the community’s needs.

The proposed 14,000 square foot station will serve as a first-response hub for residents of Waterford Township, the City of Pontiac, and the City of Lake Angelus. The station will also take on mutual aid calls – assists to nearby departments – for surrounding communities. The proposed project includes an apparatus (truck) bay, locker room/dorms and full bathrooms with female facilities, wash and storage, kitchen, fitness, living, dining, office space and training rooms necessary to keep up with modern fire stations. The surrounding property will allow for future expansion if needed, including space for a training tower and possibly a truck maintenance facility.

“Waterford sincerely appreciates our state legislators for recognizing the importance of investing in public safety by securing funding for the construction of a new Fire Station 2,” said Waterford Township Supervisor Anthony Bartolotta. “Our current station has served the community for 73 years, but it no longer meets the needs of a modern fire department. As emergency service demands continue to grow, this funding allows us to move forward with a shovel-ready project that will better serve Waterford residents and the region.”

The total cost of the facility is expected to be around $11.6 million, with Waterford Township covering the remaining expenses. Harris thanked his fellow lawmakers for supporting his efforts to secure the funding, especially state Senators Jeremy Moss and Jim Runestead and state Rep. Brenda Carter.

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