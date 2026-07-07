Bill honoring fallen Marine Michael W. Hanks clears Michigan Legislature

Legislation introduced by state Rep. Jason Woolford to honor a fallen Livingston County Marine has passed the Michigan Senate and is headed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for consideration.

House Bill 4189 would designate the South Grand Avenue bridge over Interstate 96 in the village of Fowlerville as the LCpl Michael W. Hanks Memorial Bridge, recognizing the service and sacrifice of Lance Cpl. Michael W. Hanks, a Howell native who was killed while serving in Iraq.

“Heroes like Michael Hanks deserve to be remembered, not only for how they died, but for how they lived and served,” said Woolford. “He put the lives of his fellow Marines before his own and answered our nation’s call with extraordinary courage. Naming this bridge in his honor ensures his sacrifice will never be forgotten and gives our community a lasting place to reflect on the price of freedom.”

Hanks served with the 1st Marine Division during Operation Iraqi Freedom and was awarded the Silver Star Medal for repeated acts of valor. He repeatedly disregarded his own safety to protect fellow Marines while serving in Iraq and was killed Nov. 17, 2004, in Anbar province at the age of 22.

“As a fellow Marine, honoring Michael Hanks is deeply personal,” said Woolford. “The bond between Marines doesn’t end when the uniform comes off, and we have a responsibility to remember those who gave everything for the Marine next to them. Michael’s courage, selflessness and sacrifice embody the very best of our Corps, and I hope this memorial ensures that future generations know his name and the legacy he left behind.”

Under the bill, the Michigan Department of Transportation will work with the Livingston County Road Commission to install memorial signs at each approach to the bridge on South Grand Avenue, as well as at the entrance to the bridge on I-96.

“Memorials like this ensure that the names and stories of our fallen heroes remain part of our communities, not just our history books,” said Woolford. “Every person who crosses this bridge will have the opportunity to remember a young Marine who answered his country’s call with honor. That’s a legacy worthy of lasting recognition.”