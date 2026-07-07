Rep. David Martin secures $2 million for FACT to strengthen support for children and families

State Rep. David Martin secured $2 million in the state budget for Families and Children Together (FACT) to expand services that help strengthen families and keep children safely at home.

Martin advocated for the funding during budget negotiations to support FACT’s community-based approach to connecting families with housing, transportation, education and other essential resources before challenges escalate into child welfare cases. The organization also works with families involved in foster care to improve stability, strengthen support systems and promote timely permanency for children.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to grow up in a safe, stable and supportive environment,” Martin said. “By securing this investment in the state budget, we’re helping ensure more families can access the resources they need before they reach a crisis. It’s an investment that will strengthen our communities, improve outcomes for children and deliver lasting benefits for Michigan.”

The funding will expand FACT’s Community Service Hubs in Genesee and Saginaw counties, strengthen its statewide 877 helpline and mobile outreach program, and enhance care coordination among local schools, health care providers, nonprofit organizations and community agencies. FACT also partners with Saginaw Valley State University to evaluate program outcomes and help ensure its family-centered model continues to deliver effective, long-term support for children and families.

“We’re grateful to Rep. Martin for recognizing the importance of investing in families,” said FACT CEO Bridgitt McCaughey. “This funding will allow us to expand our reach, strengthen partnerships and connect more children and parents with the support they need. Together, we’re helping more families build brighter futures.”

Martin said the investment reflects the state’s commitment to supporting proven, community-based programs that help families thrive while reducing the need for more costly interventions later.

“This funding is about giving families the tools they need to succeed before challenges become crises,” Martin said. “I’m proud to have secured this investment so FACT can continue helping children and families build stronger futures across mid-Michigan.”