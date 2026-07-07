Rep. Green secures funding for new firetruck for Watertown Township within budget agreement

State Rep. Phil Green gained support within a newly finalized budget plan for a critical local public safety investment.

A total of $750,000 will go to Watertown Township for a new fire engine. The township fire department’s primary engine was last replaced in 1997, requires frequent and costly repairs with parts that are increasingly difficult to obtain, and no longer meets modern standards.

Green said the investment will improve emergency response across Tuscola and Lapeer counties by providing needed upgrades and essential lifesaving capabilities to serve a broad regional population.

“Local communities have a lot of needs,” Green said. “I was asked and able to sponsor several budget requests for funds for local projects. While I wish I was able to secure funding for all these community needs, I am proud to have secured funding for this firetruck and I will continue fighting for resources for our communities.”

The recently approved budget agreement features no tax increases and does not raid the state’s rainy-day fund. It establishes record per-pupil funding to support students, continues investments in local roads, and includes several government accountability reforms.

Green represents Watertown Township as part of the 67th House District.