Anthony Andrew Esposito, Jr. Sentenced to 60 Years in Prison for 2025 Murder of Son, Attempted Murder of Daughter

(New Haven, CT) – New Haven Judicial District State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. announced that The Honorable Tracy Lee Dayton today sentenced Anthony Andrew Esposito, Jr., age 53, of Branford, to 60 years in prison for the murder of his son Anthony P. Esposito, 12, and the attempted murder of his teenage daughter.

On May 1, 2025, Branford police received a call from a woman who said she believed the defendant had killed someone inside his residence. While officers were on their way, they learned the defendant had already left the scene. When police entered the condominium, they found 12‑year‑old Anthony P. Esposito lying in the basement with serious injuries inflicted after he was struck numerous times with a baseball bat. A paramedic pronounced him deceased at the scene. A regionwide alert was issued to locate the defendant. Shortly afterward, Connecticut State Police troopers from Troop F stopped the defendant’s vehicle on Route 79 near the Durham–Madison town line. He was taken into custody and turned over to Branford police.

According to police, the defendant admitted leaving the condominium after the killing, knowing the boy was dead, and driving to the town green to pick up his daughter. After they returned home, when the daughter asked where her brother was, he told her the boy was downstairs and followed her to the staircase, where he pushed her down toward the area where her brother’s body was. Police reported that the defendant said if he had been able to reach the bat, he likely would have killed his daughter, as well. She was able to escape the basement safely. The defendant said he then left the condominium in his vehicle before being apprehended by State Police.

On April 24, 2026, the defendant pleaded guilty in Superior Court in New Haven to Murder, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-54a(a) and Attempted Murder, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-49 and § 53a-54a(a). The sentence imposed is 40 years on the murder, and 20 years to serve consecutively for the attempted murder, for a total effective sentence of 60 years to serve.

The case was investigated by the Branford Police Department and the Central District Major Crime Squad of the Connecticut State Police. The case was prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Adrienne Russo and Assistant State’s Attorney Cynthia Lill, who were assisted by Inspector Sean M. Faughnan and Victim Advocate Christie Ciancola.

At today’s sentencing, Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Russo described the crime as “unfathomable” and highlighted the courage shown by the victim’s sister and mother throughout the pendency of the case. Judge Dayton also commended both the mother and daughter for their bravery as they addressed the court during the hearing. The judge further recognized the first responders from the Branford Police Department, Branford Fire Department, and Connecticut State Police who were present in the courtroom, noting that this was “one of the worst cases the Court has seen.”

A number of agencies assisted in the investigation, including Connecticut State Police Troop F, the Branford Fire Department, Branford Counseling Center, North Branford Police Department, the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad and the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Division of Scientific Services within the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection. The Branford Counseling Center and the Office of Victim Services have assisted the family.

State’s Attorney Doyle extends his gratitude to all agencies involved, especially those who, by the nature of their duties, were required to respond to and investigate such a horrific crime. He offers particular recognition to Branford Police Social Worker Danielle Suraci and the prosecutors for their extraordinary efforts in supporting and guiding the family of Anthony P. Esposito from the night of the crime through today’s sentencing.

“Few tragedies are more devastating than the loss of a child,” State’s Attorney Doyle said. “Anthony’s death is a heartbreaking reminder of how deeply our communities depend on those who work every day to protect the most vulnerable among us. I am profoundly grateful to the dedicated professionals who responded to this case with courage, compassion, and unwavering commitment. Their work honors Anthony’s memory and strengthens our resolve to seek justice for all children.”