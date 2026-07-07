Meriden Construction Company Charged with Failure to Provide Workers’ Compensation Insurance Coverage

(Rocky Hill, CT) – An owner of a Meriden construction company has been arrested and charged with failing to provide the required workers’ compensation insurance coverage for employees.

Carlos Gutama, age 28, of Meriden, and one of the owners of C&D Gutama Construction, LLC, was arrested today by Inspectors from the Workers’ Compensation Fraud Control Unit in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney and charged with one count of Noncompliance with Insurance Requirements, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 31-288(f).

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, a joint visit by the Connecticut Department of Labor and investigators in the Workers’ Compensation Fraud Control Unit to a worksite in Newington on February 22, 2024 showed that C&D Gutama Construction, LLC, which had been hired to install roofs on newly constructed apartment buildings, failed to provide the required workers’ compensation insurance coverage for their employees.

Connecticut state law requires businesses to demonstrate to the Workers’ Compensation Commission their solvency and financial ability to compensate injured employees or beneficiaries. Otherwise, the business must carry workers’ compensation insurance to cover the full liability.

The defendant was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court, Geographical Area No. 7, on July 15, 2026.

Non-Compliance with Insurance requirements is a class D felony punishable by 1-5 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $5,000.00. The charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

The case will be prosecuted by the Workers’ Compensation Fraud Control Unit in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney in Rocky Hill. The Unit is grateful for the assistance it received from the Connecticut Department of Labor, Wage & Workplace Standards Division and the Rocky Hill Police Department.