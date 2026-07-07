More Than a Restoration: The Continuing Story of Hale House

Thanks to the preservation efforts of Olde Mohawk Historic Preservation and funding support through the City of Boston’s Community Preservation Act, the Edward Everett Hale House has undergone a thoughtful restoration that ensures its continued preservation for future generations.

Since 1841, the Edward Everett Hale House has stood prominently on a quiet corner in Roxbury, serving as both an architectural landmark and a reflection of the neighborhood’s evolving cultural history. Edward Everett Hale was an American author, historian, and Unitarian minister best known for The Man Without a Country, originally published in The Atlantic Monthly in support of the Union cause during the Civil War. He was also the grandnephew of Nathan Hale, the Revolutionary War patriot and spy.

Recognized for its historic significance, the property was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979 and is now protected within the Highland Park Architectural Conservation District, established in 2024.

The Hale House stands as an example of how historic buildings can evolve while remaining rooted in their past. Although historically associated with Edward Everett Hale, in more recent decades the house became an important center for African diasporic art, cultural preservation, and community engagement under the stewardship of longtime Roxbury resident and activist Napoleon Jones-Henderson.

Chanel Thervil and Napoleon Jones-Henderson in his Roxbury home and studio, 2022.

Born in Chicago in 1943, Jones-Henderson became an influential textile artist and an early member of the Black Arts Movement collective AfriCOBRA. After moving to Boston in 1974, he established deep roots in Roxbury and built a lasting legacy as an artist, educator, curator, and advocate for Black cultural expression.

In 1975, Jones-Henderson purchased the Hale House for a reported $15,000, the same amount originally paid for the property decades earlier. Under his ownership, the building became far more than a preserved residence. In 1979, he founded the Research Institute of African and African Diaspora Arts and transformed the house into an active cultural center. Through exhibitions, artist gatherings, lectures, musical performances, poetry readings, and educational programming, the institute celebrated African and African diasporic artistic traditions. Exhibited artists included Jacob Lawrence, Allan Rohan Crite, and Paul Goodnight.

The Hale House became known as a place where visitors could experience both Roxbury’s architectural history and the achievements of Black artists across generations and geographies.

Jones-Henderson also played an important role in preserving the structure itself. Restoration efforts undertaken between 1985 and 1992 sought to return the exterior to its nineteenth-century appearance and relied in part on historical documentation he provided. His work demonstrated that historic preservation and contemporary cultural expression could exist together and strengthen one another.

Napoleon Jones-Henderson passed away in December 2025, leaving behind a legacy that continues through both his artistic contributions and the preservation of one of Roxbury’s most significant historic and cultural landmarks.

In speaking with the owner and CEO of Olde Mohawk Historic Preservation, Ward Hamilton, a graduate of the UMass Amherst Historic Preservation program, one theme emerged repeatedly: restoration is both a collaborative process and a labor of love.

Hamilton describes his team as more than a traditional construction crew. His approach to hiring emphasizes potential, dedication, and a willingness to learn over prior experience. He is deeply committed to developing the next generation of skilled craftspeople and also serves on the school committee for Northeast Metro Tech, the regional vocational school in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

When assembling a team, Hamilton often looks for local individuals eager to learn and willing to put in the effort rather than those who already possess specialized restoration skills. Through apprenticeship and hands-on training, his company helps workers develop practical and lasting careers in the building trades.

The restoration team for the Hale House included:

Mark Smith

Jeremy Ahrens

Efrain Vega

Christopher Wagner

Christian Moreno

Hamilton and his team also bring a strong philosophy to historic preservation. He explained that caution is necessary when introducing modern building materials into historic structures. Materials such as synthetic slate, PVC products, and certain cladding systems may not perform well on older buildings.

Historic structures were designed to breathe and respond naturally to seasonal movement. When modern materials prevent that movement or trap moisture, deterioration can accelerate—leading to mold, rot, and ultimately replacement. Hamilton also noted environmental concerns associated with certain contemporary materials that do not readily decompose at the end of their service life.

The broader project team included architect Scott Winkler of Wessling Architects, a firm experienced in preservation work throughout Boston’s historic neighborhoods, as well as JP Moriarty Millwork and Olde Bostonian in Dorchester.

Planning is already underway for the next phase of restoration work, which will focus on the side and rear elevations of the building.

This article was prepared by Nicholas Armata, Senior Preservation Planner.

All Photographs:

Photo 1: "Roxbury, Hale House." Photograph. [ca. 1895–1905]. Digital Commonwealth.

Photo 2: Chanel Thervil and Napoleon Jones-Henderson in his Roxbury home and studio, 2022. Photo by Mel Taing for Boston Art Review.

Photo 3: Olde Mohawk Preservation