Mayor Wu Appoints New Commissioners to Boston Preservation Boards

Mayor Michelle Wu has announced several appointments and reappointments to the Boston Landmarks Commission, the Fort Point Channel Landmark District Commission, and the Back Bay Architectural Commission.

New appointees and returning Commissioners are bringing decades of experience in architecture, planning, historic preservation, archaeology, law, and community leadership to Boston’s preservation programs.

Commissioners serve three-year terms and play a vital role in protecting and guiding change within Boston’s designated local historic districts and the designation and stewardship of individual Landmarks. Commissioners review proposed alterations, hear public testimony, weigh preservation goals with evolving neighborhood needs, and work collaboratively to ensure that Boston’s historic places remain vibrant and relevant for future generations.

“Boston’s preservation commissions are one of the ways we make sure our neighborhoods continue to grow with the past in mind,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “These dedicated volunteers contribute extraordinary knowledge and countless hours of public service, and Bostonians are grateful for their commitment. Their work helps preserve the stories, character, and distinct identities that make each neighborhood unique.”

New Members of the Boston Landmarks Commission

David Dixon, South End

Mayor Wu has appointed South End resident David Dixon, FAIA, to the Boston Landmarks Commission.

A nationally recognized urban designer and planner, Dixon serves as Urban Places Fellow at Stantec and previously founded Goody Clancy’s planning practice. Over a distinguished career, he has led planning and urban design efforts for billions of dollars of investment in downtowns, waterfronts, and neighborhoods, emphasizing walkability, resiliency, and preservation of historic character. His work has received numerous national honors, including the American Institute of Architects’ Thomas Jefferson Medal and the American Society of Landscape Architects Gold Medal.

Vineet Gupta, Downtown

Downtown resident Vineet Gupta has been appointed to the Boston Landmarks Commission.

An architect and transportation planner, Gupta has spent more than three decades with the City of Boston, where he currently serves as Director of Policy and Planning in the Boston Transportation Department. He has led transformative initiatives including Go Boston 2030, the Complete Streets Guidelines, free bus fares, mobility hubs, and public realm improvements across the city. His career has been distinguished by a commitment to community partnerships and innovative approaches to shaping Boston’s built environment.

Susan Goganian, Mattapan

Mattapan resident Susan Goganian joins the Boston Landmarks Commission following a distinguished career in museums and historic site management.

Most recently, Goganian served as Executive Director of Historic Beverly, overseeing preservation efforts at three historic properties and managing significant rehabilitation projects. Earlier in her career, she managed the City of Boston’s historic marker program while at The Bostonian Society and developed educational and public history initiatives for residents and visitors alike. She has long been active in preservation and museum organizations throughout Massachusetts.

Appointments to the Fort Point Channel Landmark District Commission

Mayor Wu has also appointed Susan Goganian and Kirsten Hoffman to the Fort Point Channel Landmark District Commission.

Kirsten Hoffman

A longtime member of the Boston Landmarks Commission, Hoffman brings extensive legal and preservation experience to the district commission. She serves as General Counsel and Assistant Secretary of Beacon Capital Partners and previously practiced real estate law with Goulston & Storrs. Earlier in her career, Hoffman worked as an archaeologist with preservation organizations in Arkansas, Iowa, and Rhode Island before earning her law degree from Harvard Law School. She has served on the Boston Landmarks Commission since 2007 and remains active in numerous neighborhood and civic organizations.

Back Bay Architectural Commission Reappointment

Kathleen Connor

Mayor Wu has reappointed Back Bay resident Kathleen Connor to a new three-year term on the Back Bay Architectural Commission.

Connor currently serves as Chair of the Commission and has long championed the relationship between preservation and economic vitality. A leader in Boston’s retail and business community, she has spent nearly two decades as General Manager of Loro Piana’s Boston store and has served on the Back Bay Association and the American Repertory Theater Board. Her leadership has emphasized ensuring that preservation and development work together to strengthen one of Boston’s most iconic neighborhoods.

“Preservation commissions are where thoughtful change happens,” said Kathy Kottaridis, Director of the Office of Historic Preservation. “The expertise, judgment, and commitment that our commissioners bring to the table help Boston navigate growth while honoring the stories and places that make our neighborhoods distinctive. Their knowledge and perspectives are essential to steering change responsibly and ensuring that preservation remains a living, relevant force in the city.”

Boston Landmarks Commission Chair Brad Walker emphasized the importance of collaboration and public dialogue.

“Our commissions work best when there is a dynamic exchange of ideas,” said Walker. “Commissioners listen carefully to residents, applicants, and one another. That thoughtful dialogue and collaboration are vital to making steady, equitable decisions that respect neighborhood character while responding to the needs of a growing city.”

The Office of Historic Preservation thanks all commissioners for their public service. Through their expertise and volunteer commitment, Boston’s preservation commissions continue to help ensure that the city’s history remains a visible and meaningful part of its future.

This article was prepared by Katherine Kottaridis, Director of the Office of Historic Preservation.