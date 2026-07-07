A Historic Roxbury Landmark Finds New Life Through Teen Empowerment

On any given day, the building at 130 Warren St. in Roxbury is alive with activity. Young people gather to write and perform spoken-word poetry, record music, organize community events, discuss issues affecting their neighborhoods and beyond and develop leadership skills that will serve them throughout their lives.

That sense of purpose is nothing new for this site.

As communities across the nation prepare to mark the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, 130 Warren St. offers a reminder that history is not only found in museums and monuments. Sometimes it lives on through the people who continue to use a place in meaningful ways. For more than three centuries, this site has been connected to questions of citizenship, public service and community leadership.

Youth Empowerment at the Warren House

The Center for Teen Empowerment (TE) was founded in 1992 by youth worker, program developer and consultant Stanley Pollack. Its mission then was focused on youth intervention and violence reduction. Its mission now is “to employ, train, and empower you to, in collaboration with adults, create peace, equity, and justice.” The organization also has a vision: “We envision a world in which you with adults, in mutually respectful and supportive relationships, use their voices creatively to inspire, lead, and empower their communities to achieve justice and peace.”

TE’s Youth Organizing Programs operate across three sites in Roxbury, Dorchester and Mattapan; two in Somerville; and four in Rochester, N.Y.

“The thing about TE is that it employs youth,” said Kay Mathew, the center’s director of development.

Mathew added that along with individual growth, TE participants learn about advocacy and public policy “so that they know what is going on in the world and the city.”

TE works with people ages 14 to 19. It offers apprenticeships, such as in the culinary arts and in trades work. Some students who have gone through the center’s programs return to share their experiences, said Evelyn Norman, director of fundraising. These young people, who are in their 20s and 30s, act as mentors and coaches.

“We bring back alumni,” Norman said. “They come back and talk about what it’s like to be out there.”

Preservation Efforts Invest in Historic Roxbury Landmarks Future

Relocating to 130 Warren St. was made possible in part with aid from Boston’s Community Preservation Act. Supported by a $376,471 award in 2024, this project focused on critical exterior work to ensure the building meets modern safety and access codes while maintaining its 19th-century Gothic Revival architectural integrity. It was built using Roxbury puddingstone, the plentiful bedrock in the area.

The TE headquarters is one of many repurposed uses this structure has served since it was built 180 years ago. It has been a single-family residence, held doctor and dentist offices, commercial office space, a boarding house and even a restaurant. And it’s had its blighted and vacant periods as well.

In addition to its Boston Landmark designation in 2021, the Warren House is included in the Moreland Street Historic District, which was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1984.

The story of 130 Warren Street is about more than the American Revolution. It is also the story of Roxbury, a community that has continually reinvented itself while preserving its sense of purpose. The present building was constructed in 1846 as a memorial to the Warren family. Over the decades, it survived dramatic changes in the neighborhood and city, including periods when many historic structures were demolished or altered beyond recognition.

Today, the building serves a different but equally important purpose. Teen Empowerment has transformed this historic landmark into a center for youth leadership and community action. In a neighborhood long recognized for its Black cultural, political, and civic traditions, young people gather within its walls to discuss issues that affect their lives and to develop the skills needed to become leaders in Boston and beyond.

From Revolutionary Roots: The Historic Warren House at 130 Warren Street

The Warren House stands on the birthplace of General Joseph Warren, a physician and patriot whose death at the Battle of Bunker Hill in 1775 made him one of the earliest heroes of the Revolutionary cause. In 1846, descendants of the Warren family built the present Roxbury puddingstone house as a memorial to that history. The building remains one of the few surviving landmarks connecting present-day Roxbury to its colonial past.

The story of Warren House begins far before and extends well beyond the Revolutionary era. Long before the arrival of European settlers, the area was home to Indigenous people (and continues to be), including the Massachusett. Roxbury is considered sensitive for Native archaeological sites. Several ancient Native sites have been documented, and it is thought that undeveloped open spaces, including parks and yards, may feature significant ancient Indigenous sites. Other potential sites may represent Roxbury home-life history as well as that of industries, artisans, Indigenous and enslaved people and immigrants.

Over generations, the surrounding neighborhoods became communities to immigrants, working families, activists and Black Bostonians whose efforts helped shape Roxbury into one of the city’s most important centers of civic, cultural and economic life.

Through the decades, Warren House survived dramatic changes in Roxbury. It endured the urban renewal era that claimed many historic structures and continued to serve community organizations and public institutions. Today, the building has found new purpose as the home of the Teen Empowerment Center, a nationally recognized organization that trains young people to become leaders, advocates, artists and positive change agents in their communities. The organization’s youth programs, administrative offices and arts initiatives now occupy a building that has long been associated with civic service and public leadership.

The building itself has endured tremendous change. It survived the transformation of Roxbury from a rural town to an urban neighborhood, weathered periods of redevelopment and urban renewal, and remained standing as many historic structures around it disappeared. Each generation found a new purpose for the site while preserving its connection to the community.

Today, that purpose is reflected in the work of the Teen Empowerment Center. Through youth organizing, arts programming, leadership development and community engagement, young people are encouraged to identify problems, propose solutions and engage in action. They are not simply learning about civic participation; they are practicing it.

That connection between past and present gives the Warren House a special significance during the nation’s semiquincentennial observance. The building once commemorated a Revolutionary leader who believed in public service. Today, it helps cultivate a new generation of leaders who are addressing the challenges of their own time.

Historic preservation is often described as saving old buildings. The story of 130 Warren Street suggests something more profound: that preservation can ensure continuity, too. The site’s greatest value lies not only in its age, but in its continued ability to serve the community. As young people gather there to learn, create and lead, the Warren House remains what it has long been: a place where the future is being shaped.

This article was prepared by Dorothy Clark, Assistant Survey Director.