King William Estate on 5 Acres Sells $18K Over Asking in 4 Days

A stunning twilight exterior showcases this custom home’s expansive wraparound porch, warm architectural lighting, and timeless curb appeal—creating a memorable first impression before buyers ever step inside. Abundant natural light, thoughtfully scaled furnishings, and a refined neutral palette showcase the spacious layout while creating a warm, inviting atmosphere buyers immediately connect with. Elizabeth Smalley (left) and Laura Peery (right) of The Steele Group Sotheby's International Realty, Strategic styling emphasizes the generous island, natural stone accents, and open-concept layout, allowing buyers to appreciate the home’s functionality and entertaining potential. Johnathan and Jon Miller founders of Jsquared Interior Staging & Design

Laura Peery and Elizabeth Smalley listed the 5.28-acre Aylett home at $595,000; it closed at $613,000 after design consultation and staging by Jsquared.

The transformation was remarkable. Jsquared took a vacant house in the country and turned it into a home buyers could feel the moment they stepped through the door,” — Laura Peery | The Steele Group Sotheby's International Realty

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- King William County Estate on 5 Acres Goes Under Contract in 4 Days, Sells $18,000 Over Asking, After Jsquared Design Consultation and StagingLaura Peery and Elizabeth Smalley of The Steele Group Sotheby's International Realty listed the 5.28-acre property at 75 Herring Creek Way in Aylett, Virginia at $595,000; the seller had an accepted offer within four days, and the sale closed at $613,000 following a pre-listing design consultation and full vacant staging by Jsquared Interior Staging and Design A four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home on 5.28 acres at 75 Herring Creek Way in Aylett, Virginia, closed on June 18, 2026, for $613,000, roughly $18,000, or 3 percent, above its $595,000 list price. The home went active on May 4, 2026, and had an accepted offer in hand just four days later. The 2,989-square-foot property, built in 1995 with a four-car garage, was listed by Laura Peery and Elizabeth Smalley of The Steele Group Sotheby's International Realty and staged by Jsquared Interior Staging and Design, a Richmond-based luxury home staging company.Set in King William County along Herring Creek, the property is the kind of larger, rural acreage listing that falls outside Jsquared's more typical city and close-in suburban projects, but reflects a segment of the market, waterfront and country properties, where Peery has built much of her business. The home's four-car garage, five-plus acres, and creekside setting positioned it as a lifestyle property as much as a house, a distinction that shaped how Jsquared approached the staging.Ahead of the listing, Jsquared conducted a pre-listing design consultation with the seller's team to review paint, lighting, and finish decisions, then staged the vacant property in full before it was marketed. Because the home's setting and acreage were as much a part of its appeal as its floor plan, the staging was built to connect the interior spaces to the property's outdoor living potential rather than presenting the house in isolation from its land."A property like this sells on lifestyle as much as square footage, so our design consultation has to think beyond the four walls of the house," said Johnathan H. Miller, Founder and CEO of Jsquared Interior Staging and Design. "When a home sits on this much land with water access nearby, buyers are picturing a whole way of living, and our job is to make sure the staging supports that picture instead of working against it."Peery and Smalley said the speed of the sale reflected how dramatically the property showed once Jsquared's work was complete. "The transformation was remarkable. Jsquared took a vacant house in the country and turned it into a home buyers could feel the moment they stepped through the door," Peery said. "Their design consultation caught things we would have missed, and the staging made every room, and honestly the whole property, feel intentional. When a listing gets an accepted offer in four days and closes above asking, that's not luck, that's preparation, and Jsquared is a big reason we were prepared. The right team makes the difference."The result also extends a working relationship that has now produced multiple over-asking sales this year. Peery and Smalley's team previously paired with Jsquared on a Henrico County listing on Gardiner Road that closed well above its asking price this spring, and on a renovated Cape Cod on S Crestwood Avenue in Richmond's Westwood neighborhood that sold 14 percent over list in June. The Herring Creek Way sale demonstrates the same preparation model working in a different market segment entirely, a rural acreage property nearly an hour from the city listings where the team's collaboration began.The sale adds to a growing list of Richmond-area properties, spanning city rowhomes, historic conversions, and now larger rural and waterfront-adjacent estates, where Jsquared's design consultation and vacant staging model has been tied to fast sales at or above asking price. The company has been recognized by industry groups including the International Association of Home Staging Professionals and the Home Staging and Redesign Alliance for its luxury and vacant-home staging work.About Jsquared Interior Staging and DesignJsquared Interior Staging and Design is a Richmond, Virginia-based home staging and interior design company specializing exclusively in vacant home staging, luxury home staging, renovation design, vacation rental design, and short-term rental design throughout Central Virginia. The company’s process typically begins with a design consultation for sellers and their agents, followed by full staging of the vacant property, an approach the company says produces stronger sale results than staging around a seller’s existing furniture. Across historic city rowhomes, rural acreage properties, and suburban family homes alike, Jsquared’s design consultation and vacant staging model has repeatedly preceded fast sales at or above asking price. The company has been recognized by the International Association of Home Staging Professionals(IAHSP) for Home Staging Excellence, Design Excellence, and Client Care Excellence, and its founder has been named among the Most Influential People in Real Estate Staging by the Real Estate Staging Association(RESA). More information is available at jsquaredrva.com About The Steele Group Sotheby's International RealtyThe Steele Group Sotheby's International Realty is a Richmond, Virginia-based residential real estate brokerage affiliated with the Sotheby's International Realty network, serving buyers and sellers throughout the greater Richmond metropolitan area.

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