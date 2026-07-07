Henry Vilas Zoo Foundation Launches to Invest in Zoo’s Future

July 07, 2026

execmedia@danecounty.gov, 608-800-1127

County Executive, Henry Vilas Zoo

DANE COUNTY – Community leaders, Zoo supporters, and elected officials gathered Tuesday to celebrate the official launch of the Henry Vilas Zoo Foundation, a new nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding philanthropic support for Henry Vilas Zoo and helping ensure its long-term success. Residents interested in learning more about the Henry Vilas Zoo Foundation or supporting its mission can visit the Foundation’s website at www.hvzfoundation.org.

The Foundation will work alongside Zoo leadership to raise private donations that support transformational capital projects while preserving Henry Vilas Zoo’s unique status as one of the nation’s few free accredited zoos. Its first major fundraising effort will focus on supporting the Zoo’s future giraffe habitat expansion.

The creation of the Foundation represents a significant milestone in the Zoo’s history, providing a dedicated vehicle for individuals, families, and businesses to invest in the future of one of Dane County’s most cherished public institutions.

“Henry Vilas Zoo belongs to all of us,” said Dane County Executive Melissa Agard. “For generations, families have created lifelong memories here without ever having to worry about the cost of admission. Launching the Henry Vilas Zoo Foundation gives our community a new way to invest in this incredible place, ensuring it remains free, welcoming, and world-class for generations to come. Dane County has always stepped up to support the places that bring us together, and I know our community will embrace this opportunity to help shape the Zoo’s future.”

The Foundation will complement Dane County’s ongoing investment in the Zoo by providing philanthropic support for major capital projects.

“Our community has always had a deep connection to Henry Vilas Zoo,” said Foundation Board Chair Sarah Justus. “The Foundation creates a lasting opportunity for people who love this Zoo to become part of its future. Whether someone wants to make a major gift, leave a legacy, or simply give back to a place that has meant so much to their family, the Foundation will help turn that generosity into meaningful improvements that benefit visitors, animals, and conservation efforts for years to come.”