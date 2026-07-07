Environmental Fun Fair Sparks Interest in Science and Nature
July 07, 2026
Land & Water Resources
Get ready for an afternoon of discovery, creativity, and outdoor fun! Dane County Parks invites you to the Environmental Fun Fair on Saturday, July 11 from 9:00 am - Noon at the Lussier Family Heritage Center (3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison). This FREE event will be full of hands-on, sensory activities centered around nature, outdoor recreation, and science. This is an inclusive event appropriate for ALL ages and abilities!
“This event reflects the power of collaboration across Dane County,” said Dane County Executive. Melissa Agard. “It brings together departments, local organizations, educators, and families in one place to inspire a deeper connection to nature, science, and community.”
With over 25 engaging activity stations, you’ll find something for everyone:
- Go up in a bucket truck
- Try the all-terrain wheelchair
- Bike maintenance tips and demos
- Renewable energy + recycling activities
- Bird and nature activities
- Arts + crafts
- Face painting
- Live animals
- Native gardening learning hub
- Rainfall simulator…and more!
The Environmental Fun Fair brings together our entire community to celebrate and explore science and nature education through hands-on activities,” said Engagement & Visitor Services Manager Lael Pascual. “It’s also a great way to see the kind of hands-on, nature-based programming we offer year-round at the Lussier Family Heritage Center.
Free parking is available at the Heritage Center and across the road at the Capital City Trail / Lower Yahara River Trailhead parking lot (3102 Lake Farm Road, Madison). Bike parking and EV charging stations are also available.
For full event details and updates, visit: www.danecountyparks.com/funfair
Media Contacts:
Joleen Stinson
Dane County Parks Director
608-224-3730
stinson.joleen@danecounty.gov
Susan Sandford
Strategic Engagement Coordinator
608-669-1816
sandford.susan@danecounty.gov
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