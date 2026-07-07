Environmental Fun Fair Sparks Interest in Science and Nature

July 07, 2026

Land & Water Resources

Get ready for an afternoon of discovery, creativity, and outdoor fun! Dane County Parks invites you to the Environmental Fun Fair on Saturday, July 11 from 9:00 am - Noon at the Lussier Family Heritage Center (3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison). This FREE event will be full of hands-on, sensory activities centered around nature, outdoor recreation, and science. This is an inclusive event appropriate for ALL ages and abilities!

“This event reflects the power of collaboration across Dane County,” said Dane County Executive. Melissa Agard. “It brings together departments, local organizations, educators, and families in one place to inspire a deeper connection to nature, science, and community.”

With over 25 engaging activity stations, you’ll find something for everyone:

Go up in a bucket truck

Try the all-terrain wheelchair

Bike maintenance tips and demos

Renewable energy + recycling activities

Bird and nature activities

Arts + crafts

Face painting

Live animals

Native gardening learning hub

Rainfall simulator…and more!

The Environmental Fun Fair brings together our entire community to celebrate and explore science and nature education through hands-on activities,” said Engagement & Visitor Services Manager Lael Pascual. “It’s also a great way to see the kind of hands-on, nature-based programming we offer year-round at the Lussier Family Heritage Center.

Free parking is available at the Heritage Center and across the road at the Capital City Trail / Lower Yahara River Trailhead parking lot (3102 Lake Farm Road, Madison). Bike parking and EV charging stations are also available.

For full event details and updates, visit: www.danecountyparks.com/funfair

Media Contacts:

Joleen Stinson﻿

﻿Dane County Parks Director

608-224-3730

stinson.joleen@danecounty.gov ​​​​​​

Susan Sandford

Strategic Engagement Coordinator

608-669-1816

sandford.susan@danecounty.gov