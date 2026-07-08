ExposeIQ JuryFit: The Case for Human-Verified Jury Intelligence in an Era of Increasing Case Complexity

ExposeIQ JuryFit

As Litigation Becomes More Nuanced, Trial Teams Seek Greater Structure and Clarity in Jury Selection and Strategy

As cases grow more complex, the gap between traditional intuition-based approaches and the need for greater clarity in jury strategy continues to widen.” — Joseph Terp, Co-Founder of ExposeIQ

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern litigation is growing increasingly complex, with cases often involving voluminous evidence, multiple parties, technical or scientific issues, and jurors who bring diverse life experiences and deeply held beliefs. In this environment, many trial teams are recognizing the limitations of relying primarily on instinct during jury selection and trial preparation. ExposeIQ today highlighted the growing importance of human-verified jury intelligence to support more informed decision-making in high-stakes matters.ExposeIQ JuryFit assists trial teams by analyzing case theories against multiple juror dimensions, including demographic factors, life experiences, attitudes and beliefs, political and social values, personality and cognitive traits, and both implicit and explicit biases. The platform identifies combinations of these factors that may influence how certain jurors are predisposed to respond to a particular theory of the case. All assessments are subject to human verification by licensed professionals to ensure that the analysis remains accurate and strategically relevant.From this evaluation, ExposeIQ JuryFit generates targeted Voir Dire questions, which also undergo human verification before being used to explore potential alignment or misalignment during jury selection. Once a jury is empaneled, the platform enables attorneys to test key arguments and themes against a Virtual Mirror Jury ™. This simulation reflects the personality profiles and group dynamics of the actual seated jurors. All outputs from the Virtual Mirror Jury process are reviewed through human verification to support more informed strategic decisions.“As cases grow more complex, the gap between traditional intuition-based approaches and the need for greater clarity in jury strategy continues to widen,” said Joseph Terp, Co-Founder and CEO of ExposeIQ. “ExposeIQ JuryFit is designed to provide structure by examining a range of demographic, experiential, and psychological factors, while maintaining human oversight at every stage of the process.”The platform supports trial teams in developing more consistent approaches to jury selection and post-empanelment strategy while preserving full professional judgment over final decisions.About ExposeIQExposeIQ develops litigation intelligence tools that help trial attorneys examine complex case information and juror dynamics with greater structure. By combining advanced technology with human professional oversight, the company’s solutions are designed to support more informed decision-making throughout the litigation process.

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