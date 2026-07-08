Home2 Suites by Hilton Fort Walton Beach Eglin Air Force Base The custom-designed full-service bar at Home2 Suites by Hilton Fort Walton Beach at Freedom Tech Center offers handcrafted cocktails, beer, wine, and a curated food menu in a modern gathering space for hotel guests, business travelers, and locals. The modern prefunction space at Home2 Suites by Hilton Fort Walton Beach at Freedom Tech Center offers a welcoming setting for networking, event registration, cocktail receptions, and gathering before meetings and special events.

Fort Walton Beach Home2 Suites Named One of Only Six Home2 Suites Worldwide to Receive Hilton Award

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home2 Suites by Hilton Fort Walton Beach – Eglin Air Force Base at Freedom Tech Center has officially received Hilton’s Conrad Achievement Award, becoming one of only six Home2 Suites properties worldwide to earn the recognition in 2025.

The Conrad Achievement Award is one of Hilton’s highest honors for operational excellence, guest satisfaction, quality assurance, cleanliness standards, and overall hotel performance. Out of Hilton’s global portfolio of more than 9,000 hotels worldwide, only 51 properties across all Hilton brands received the award this year.

According to Hilton brand criteria, the recognition is awarded to hotels ranked among the top 1% of the brand for overall performance metrics and guest experience standards.

The Fort Walton Beach property earned the distinction less than two years after opening, marking a significant milestone both for the hotel and for Freedom Tech Center, the 52-acre mixed-use development surrounding the property.

Managed by Odom Hotelz™, the hospitality division of The Jay Odom Group, the property was intentionally developed to operate far beyond a traditional extended-stay hotel concept. Unlike a standard prototype Home2 Suites property, the hotel features a fully custom-designed lobby and gathering layout, upgraded finishes and furnishings throughout, elevated ceilings, expanded indoor and outdoor social spaces, VIP hospitality suite capabilities, and hospitality-driven amenities designed to support military, corporate, extended-stay, and community travelers alike.

The hotel is also home to FTC Bar, a full-service custom-designed bar offering an extensive cocktail selection and curated food menu uncommon within the extended-stay hotel segment. In addition to serving hotel guests, the venue has become a gathering space for the local community through recurring events including Trivia Night, Karaoke Night, Latin Night, networking events, and other community programming hosted throughout the year.

Attached to the property is Freedom Hall, a conference and event venue featuring more than 5,000 square feet of flexible meeting space equipped with integrated Crestron technology for advanced audio, video, and presentation capabilities. The venue also provides on-site catering services and was designed to support military functions, corporate meetings, conferences, receptions, weddings, leadership briefings, and community events.

Additional custom features include select VIP accommodations that can be converted into private hospitality suites for executive travelers, military leadership, corporate guests, and group functions.

The property also features resort-style outdoor spaces overlooking the 200-foot American flag at Freedom Tech Center’s two-acre community park. The flag has become one of the most recognized landmarks in the region and is widely regarded as one of the largest American flags in the state of Florida.

“At the heart of every great hotel is a team that feels valued, empowered, and proud of what they do,” said Tania Koehler, Executive Vice President of Odom Hotelz™. “When you invest in your people, you don’t just build a workforce — you build your greatest asset. This award truly belongs to our team and the passion they bring to our guests every single day.”

The Conrad Achievement Award is named after Hilton founder Conrad Hilton and is widely regarded as one of the company’s most respected honors for hotel performance and service excellence. The award recognizes properties that consistently deliver exceptional guest experiences while maintaining Hilton’s highest operational standards.

Located within Freedom Tech Center in Fort Walton Beach, the hotel is approximately 8 minutes from Eglin Air Force Base, 8 minutes from the back gate of Hurlburt Field, and 9 minutes from Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS). The property is situated adjacent to the Okaloosa County Courthouse and the Ruckel Center at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds, while remaining approximately 15 to 20 minutes from public beach access along Florida’s Emerald Coast.

The hotel offers 126 extended-stay suites with in-room kitchens, complimentary hot breakfast, a state-of-the-art fitness center, guest laundry facilities, EV charging, and pet-friendly accommodations designed for both short- and long-term travelers.

The property is situated within Freedom Tech Center, a 52-acre mixed-use development built on a long-term ground lease with the U.S. Air Force. A portion of revenue generated within the development supports Eglin Air Force Base’s mission, reinforcing the project’s direct connection to the region’s military community.

Beyond serving military and government travelers, the hotel is positioned within a growing regional hub that also attracts leisure visitors, sports teams, contractors, event attendees, and corporate travelers seeking convenient access to beaches, athletic facilities, government offices, medical centers, and community events throughout Okaloosa County.

As Freedom Tech Center continues expanding with additional office, hospitality, and commercial developments underway, the hotel’s national recognition underscores both the area’s growth and the demand for high-quality accommodations in Northwest Florida.

About Home2 Suites by Hilton Fort Walton Beach – Eglin Air Force Base

Home2 Suites by Hilton Fort Walton Beach – Eglin Air Force Base is an extended-stay hotel located within Freedom Tech Center in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. The hotel offers custom-designed hospitality spaces, 126 modern suites with in-room kitchens, full-service food and beverage offerings, meeting and event facilities, and amenities designed for military, business, and leisure travelers.

About The Jay Odom Group

The Jay Odom Group is a Northwest Florida-based real estate development firm with more than 30 years of experience in residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects. The company focuses on creating large-scale developments that integrate community, business, hospitality, and lifestyle.

About Odom Hotelz™

Odom Hotelz™ is a vertically integrated hospitality management company founded to deliver a people-first approach to hotel operations. Built on the principles of service, employee investment, and community impact, the company emphasizes a culture where thoughtful, genuine hospitality drives performance and guest satisfaction.

For more information, visit https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/vpswbht-home2-suites-fort-walton-beach-eglin-air-force-base/

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