200 Connecticut Avenue Lands Nasdaq-Listed Quantum Cyber (QUCY) in Multi-Year Lease

Quantum Cyber proposed signage

Cybersecurity and quantum computing firm joins a growing tenant roster at Norwalk's Class A office tower, the latest signing in the building's repositioning

Quantum Cyber (NASDAQ:QUCY)

Quantum Cyber is a company investing heavily in new technology, and for them to choose 200 Connecticut Avenue is a real privilege” — 200CT

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 200 Connecticut Avenue has signed Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY ) to a multi-year headquarters lease. The autonomous defense technology company joining an established roster of national companies at the Norwalk property. Quantum Cyber is scaling quickly in Connecticut. Through its Quantum Drones subsidiary, the company is acquiring a 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Bridgeport that will house domestic production of autonomous drone systems, along with American-made machining assets and the technology it is developing for defense and homeland security. Corporate leadership and sales will run out of 200 Connecticut Avenue, which sits at a natural middle ground between New York City and the Bridgeport factory. With direct I-95 access, the Norwalk location keeps the company's decision-makers a short drive from the factory floor while staying within easy reach of the New York City market."Quantum Cyber is a company investing heavily in new technology, and for them to choose 200 Connecticut Avenue is a real privilege and a strong statement," said a leasing representative for the building. "It tells us they see the same vision and momentum we're building here.""We looked at locations across the region, but 200 Connecticut Avenue stood apart," said a Quantum Cyber spokesperson. "The ownership has a clear vision, and you feel the momentum the moment you walk through the door. We needed room to grow, and this space delivers."The lease caps a stretch of steady leasing activity that has followed a series of ownership-led upgrades across the property. Details on those improvements and other building news are available at 200ct.com/news.About 200 Connecticut Avenue200 Connecticut Avenue is a prominent Class A office and mixed-use property in Norwalk, Connecticut. The property offers flexible office and medical office space, extensive structured parking, coworking options, a café, fitness facilities, an outdoor terrace, and convenient access to major transportation routes. For building news, available floor plans and leasing information, visit 200CT.com.Related Coverage from 200CT.comRegus Selects 200 Connecticut Avenue for Growing Norwalk PresenceCottages & Gardens Has a New Home at 200 Connecticut AvenueAvis Car Rental Coming to 200 Connecticut Avenue in Norwalk200 Connecticut Avenue Welcomes United Health, HLJ Consumer Products, Intracon Corp, and More

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