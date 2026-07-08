200 Connecticut Avenue Lands Nasdaq-Listed Quantum Cyber (QUCY) in Multi-Year Lease
Cybersecurity and quantum computing firm joins a growing tenant roster at Norwalk's Class A office tower, the latest signing in the building's repositioning
Quantum Cyber (NASDAQ:QUCY)
"Quantum Cyber is a company investing heavily in new technology, and for them to choose 200 Connecticut Avenue is a real privilege and a strong statement," said a leasing representative for the building. "It tells us they see the same vision and momentum we're building here."
"We looked at locations across the region, but 200 Connecticut Avenue stood apart," said a Quantum Cyber spokesperson. "The ownership has a clear vision, and you feel the momentum the moment you walk through the door. We needed room to grow, and this space delivers."
The lease caps a stretch of steady leasing activity that has followed a series of ownership-led upgrades across the property. Details on those improvements and other building news are available at 200ct.com/news.
About 200 Connecticut Avenue
200 Connecticut Avenue is a prominent Class A office and mixed-use property in Norwalk, Connecticut. The property offers flexible office and medical office space, extensive structured parking, coworking options, a café, fitness facilities, an outdoor terrace, and convenient access to major transportation routes. For building news, available floor plans and leasing information, visit 200CT.com.
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(https://www.200ct.com/news/new-tenants-at-200-connecticut-ave-norwalk-ct-office-space)
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