Prime Minister Carney meets with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Rob Jetten

CANADA, July 7 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Rob Jetten, on the margins of the 2026 NATO Summit in Ankara, Türkiye.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Jetten reaffirmed the strong partnership between Canada and the Netherlands, rooted in a long history, shared values, and close economic and security cooperation.

Noting that bilateral trade in goods has more than doubled over the past decade, the leaders discussed opportunities to further deepen collaboration across key sectors, including defence, critical minerals, energy, and digital and emerging technologies.

Prime Minister Carney underscored Canada’s efforts to establish the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank to provide multi-year, low-cost financing for defence, security, and resilience initiatives.

The leaders discussed the ongoing war of aggression in Ukraine. They reaffirmed their enduring support for Ukraine and agreed to maintain pressure on Russia to negotiate in order to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Jetten agreed to remain in close contact.