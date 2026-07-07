Statement by Prime Minister Mark Carney, Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre
CANADA, July 7 - “In times of profound geopolitical change, Canada, Germany and Norway are determined to build a strategic, long-term security partnership built on shared values and interests.
Yesterday’s Canadian decision to join the German-Norwegian Type 212CD submarine cooperation creates a unique opportunity to boost our defence industrial and military cooperation.
We are seizing this opportunity to bring Canada, Germany and Norway closer together for decades to come in a spirit of friendship and trust.
Together, we will assume greater responsibility for transatlantic security and collective defence.
Our commitment extends beyond security and defence, encompassing strategic areas such as investment, energy, artificial intelligence, space and critical minerals.”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.