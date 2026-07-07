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Louisiana Department of Insurance Continues Outreach to Policyholders with Damage from Tropical Storm Arthur

The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) Consumer Advocacy team will join other agencies tomorrow at the Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) in Slidell and Houma to assist residents who have questions about insurance following Tropical Storm Arthur. 

LDI team members will be on site at the DRCs on July 8 from 1 - 4 p.m. to help answer questions about storm damage claims, flooded home and auto insurance issues, and other questions about their policies. Residents are encouraged to bring their insurance policies to the event.

While LDI staff may not be on site after July 8, the Slidell DRC will remain open until July 22, and the Houma DRC will remain open until August 1. Both will be open from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. and closed on Sundays.

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Louisiana Department of Insurance Continues Outreach to Policyholders with Damage from Tropical Storm Arthur

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