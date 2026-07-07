WVDA Monitoring Parkersburg Fire; Advises Livestock ﻿Owners to Exercise Caution

Charleston, W.Va. —The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) is closely monitoring the situation following the recent warehouse fire in the Parkersburg area and is working to gather additional information regarding any potential impacts to agricultural operations.

Out of an abundance of caution, the WVDA encourages livestock owners in areas that may have been affected by smoke, ash, or other debris to be mindful of the feed they are providing to their animals. Producers who have concerns should consider using hay that has been stored under cover or wrapped to help reduce the potential for contamination.

The WVDA is actively gathering information and evaluating conditions to better understand any effects the fire may have on farms, livestock, forage, and other agricultural resources. As additional information becomes available, the Department will provide updates and guidance to producers as appropriate.

"We recognize the concerns of our agricultural community and want producers to know we are monitoring this situation closely," said Commissioner Kent Leonhardt. "While we continue to assess any potential impacts, taking simple precautionary measures with livestock feed can help protect animal health."

Livestock owners who observe unusual health concerns in their animals or have questions are encouraged to contact the WVDA Animal Health Division at (304) 558-2214.

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture protects plant, animal and human health through a variety of scientific, regulatory and consumer protection programs. The Commissioner of Agriculture is one of six statewide elected officials who sits on the Board of Public Works.