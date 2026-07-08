ExposeIQ JuryFit Helps Pharmaceutical Litigation Teams Transform Jury Selection Strategy with Human-Verified Insights

ExposeIQ JuryFit

Platform Analyzes Multiple Juror Dimensions to Support More Informed Decision-Making in Complex Product Liability Cases

Pharmaceutical cases often require jurors to evaluate complex scientific evidence while navigating strong personal beliefs about corporate conduct and patient safety.” — Joseph Terp, Co-Founder of ExposeIQ

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pharmaceutical litigation often involves highly technical scientific evidence, regulatory issues, and emotionally charged claims of injury or death. These cases frequently activate strong pre-existing attitudes among jurors regarding corporate responsibility, trust in medicine, and government oversight. ExposeIQ today announced expanded capabilities within its JuryFit platform to assist trial teams in addressing these challenges during jury selection.ExposeIQ JuryFit evaluates case theories against multiple juror dimensions, including demographic factors, life experiences, attitudes and beliefs, political and social values, personality and cognitive traits, and both implicit and explicit biases. The platform identifies combinations of these factors that may make certain jurors more or less predisposed to accept a particular theory of the case. All assessments are reviewed through a human verification process by licensed professionals to ensure that the analysis remains accurate and strategically relevant.From this evaluation, ExposeIQ JuryFit generates targeted Voir Dire questions, which also undergo human verification before being incorporated into the jury selection strategy. Once a jury is empaneled, the platform enables attorneys to test key arguments, scientific explanations, and damages themes against a Virtual Mirror Jury™. This simulation is constructed to reflect the personality profiles and group dynamics of the actual seated jurors. All outputs from the Virtual Mirror Jury process are subject to human verification to support informed strategic decisions.“Pharmaceutical cases often require jurors to evaluate complex scientific evidence while navigating strong personal beliefs about corporate conduct and patient safety,” said Joseph Terp, Co-Founder and CEO of ExposeIQ. “ExposeIQ JuryFit is designed to provide greater clarity by examining a range of demographic, experiential, and psychological factors during jury selection, while maintaining rigorous human oversight throughout the process.”The platform supports trial teams in developing more consistent approaches to jury selection in high-stakes product liability matters while preserving full professional judgment over final decisions.About ExposeIQExposeIQ develops litigation intelligence tools that help trial attorneys examine complex case information and juror dynamics with greater structure. By combining advanced technology with human professional oversight, the company’s solutions are designed to support more informed decision-making throughout the litigation process.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.