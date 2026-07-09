WAV Launches White-Label Social Video Adaptation Service for Ad Agencies

WAV’s new white-label engine scales to handle high-volume formatting demands, turning master video concepts into platform-native content at scale for brands, agencies, and content networks.

A new operational engine built to eliminate the production and asset-management chaos of scaling native, always-on social content for global brands.

We built Social Adaptation as a Service to give agencies an instant, enterprise-grade production infrastructure, transforming a chaotic volume problem into a streamlined, high-throughput system.” — Benny Martin, WAV

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEWAV Introduces "Social Adaptation as a Service" to Solve the Ad Industry's "Always-On" Creative Scaling ProblemA white-label operational engine designed to eliminate the production and asset-management chaos of scaling native social content.NEW YORK, NY — WAV (We Are Volume) , a leading creative production operating system for agencies, today announced the launch of its new dedicated offering: Social Adaptation as a Service. This service is purpose-built to act as a white-label back-engine for advertising and creative agencies tasked with keeping pace with the demanding volume of always-on social campaigns.As brands shift budgets from singular hero spots to continuous social feeds, agencies face an unprecedented operational math problem. A single creative concept routinely requires expansion into 12 format variants (across platforms like TikTok, Meta, and YouTube) before a single word is translated or an A/B test is variant-mapped. A modest campaign of three hero concepts a week can quickly balloon into over 5,600 unique, platform-native deliverables a year."Most agencies treat social adaptation as an afterthought to the shoot, but when the always-on calendar launches, the wheels come off," said Frank Cannata, Digital Operations at WAV. "It's not because the editing is hard, but because the volume and asset management are overwhelming. We built Social Adaptation as a Service to give agencies an instant, enterprise-grade production infrastructure behind their existing teams, transforming a chaotic volume problem into a streamlined, high-throughput system."WAV's Social Adaptation as a Service handles the entire downstream post-production lifecycle, including:• The Adaptation Matrix: Structuring fixed master concepts into precise safe-zones, aspect ratios (9:16, 1:1, 4:5, 16:9), and durations (6s, 15s, 30s) built natively for every platform's current UI requirements.• White-Label Integration: Seamlessly embedding behind agency teams as an invisible execution partner, protecting the agency's client relationships.• Rigorous Version Control: Utilizing WAV's specialized asset-tracking engine so that when legal claims, offers, or masters change, all derivative files are instantly tracked, updated, and re-cut without drift.• Native Captioning & Localization: Building tracked caption variants (open and closed) and localized language versions directly tied to the primary source of truth.By shifting the heavy lifting of platform conformation and asset management to WAV, agencies can scale their digital production capacity without the overhead of hiring armies of internal editors or sacrificing creative quality.The service is available immediately to global agencies and brand networks. To learn more or request an adaptation scope assessment, visitAbout WAVWAV (We Are Volume) is a white-label digital production studio embedded inside agency teams. WAV builds HTML5 display, pharma-compliant Veeva CLM, responsive email, landing pages, and social video adaptation — all delivered under the agency's own brand, with WAV's name nowhere on it. Agencies plug WAV into their existing tools, standards, and approval loops, gaining a senior-level production team without the overhead of hiring one. Learn more at wearevolume.com.

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