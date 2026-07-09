SNA ANC 2026 Booth 1747: Make School Lunch Lines Move Faster With Alphatechs USA’s School Cafeteria Scanners & Pin Pads

AlphaScan School Cafeteria Scanner Pin Pad AlphaPad Orbital school lunch scanner

Alphatechs USA is excited to present its innovative school lunch pin pads and scanners at SNA ANC 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Make sure to stop by SNA ANC booth #1747. We will be on hand to answer all your questions about school cafeteria scanners, pin pads and provide product demos.”” — Chris Fructus

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A premier provider of input devices for US school cafeterias, Alphatechs USA is proud to present its best-selling pin pad AlphaPad and scanner combo AlphaScan at the 2026 School Nutrition Association’s Annual National Conference.Specifically designed for K12 cafeterias, Alphatechs USA’s pin pad and scanner combos make school lunch lines go faster offering fast ID scanning while offering manual code entry with keypads.Available in Bluetooth and USB versions, AlphaScan scanner combo comes in 3 models:. AlphaScan 1D reads 1D barcodes.. AlphaScan QR scans 1D and 2D barcodes.. AlphaScan RFID reads RFID tags.All models include a free anti-shock cover.“With over 50 years of experience in Hi-Tech Hardware and School Lunch industry combined, we are very excited to present our innovative scanning solutions at SNA ANC in Charlotte” says Alphatechs USA’s Founder and CEO Chris Fructus. He adds “Make sure to stop by booth 1747. We will be on hand to answer all your questions and provide product demos.”The company’s school nutrition devices are compatible with all US and Canadian school cafeteria POS software and each unit comes with a complementary anti-shock protective cover.AlphaTechs USA also offers stand-alone barcode reading solutions . Alpha-201 is an orbital QR scanner delivering omni-directional 1D/2D barcode scanning.. Alpha-202 is a handheld QR scanner reading 1D and 2D barcodes. It is available as wired USB - Alpha-202-USB or wireless Bluetooth - Alpha-202-Bluetooth - models.Both models come with a complementary stand allowing hands-free scanning and safe storage.AlphaTechs USA’s devices are FCC-approved and assembled in the US. They come with a 3-year warranty and price match guarantee, which means the company will match or beat the prices of key competitors.Based in Southern California, Alphatechs USA has built a reputation as a leading manufacturer of innovative, cost-effective scanners and pin pads for the North American school lunch industry.For more information about Alphatechs USA’s products, please visit alphatechsusa.com or call our expert at 888-778-9972.

School Cafeteria QR scanner AlphaScan QR Express Reads 1D & QR Cards Fast

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