Butterfli Technologies Makes Paying for Healthcare Transportation Easier Through New CareCredit Partnership

Courtesy of Butterfli Technologies, Inc.

CareCredit financing options help eligible riders overcome transportation barriers to medical care, wellness services, and everyday mobility needs

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Access to healthcare often depends on more than having insurance or a provider—it also requires reliable transportation. To help address one of the most persistent barriers to care, Butterfli Technologies has partnered with CareCredit to offer eligible riders a flexible financing option for transportation services related to healthcare, wellness, and everyday mobility needs.The new offering enables eligible Butterfli riders to use CareCredit, a health and wellness credit card, to pay for qualifying transportation services, helping individuals get to medical appointments, treatment centers, rehabilitation programs, pharmacies, and other essential destinations without the added burden of immediate out-of-pocket transportation expenses.The CareCredit card is designed to help consumers pay for out-of-pocket healthcare and wellness products and services over time. Eligible riders can now use CareCredit to help manage transportation costs associated with accessing medical care, treatment, rehabilitation services, wellness appointments, and other essential mobility needs.According to healthcare industry studies, missed medical appointments due to transportation challenges continue to contribute to poorer health outcomes, delayed treatment, and increased healthcare costs. Through this collaboration, Butterfli and CareCredit are working to make transportation more accessible and affordable for those who need it most.“Transportation is often the first step in a person's healthcare journey. When individuals can't get to appointments, treatments, rehabilitation services, or wellness programs, their health can suffer. By offering CareCredit as a payment option, we're giving riders greater flexibility and helping ensure that access to transportation never stands in the way of receiving care,” said Delilah Lanoix, CEO and Co-Founder of Butterfli Technologies.Through partnerships with leading healthcare organizations, including Kaiser Permanente and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Butterfli has continued to expand transportation access for patients and community members across California. The addition of CareCredit further strengthens the company's commitment to ensuring that transportation challenges do not prevent individuals from receiving critical care and services.The announcement reflects Butterfli's continued commitment to expanding equitable transportation access across California through innovative technology and strategic partnerships. The company currently works with organizations including Kaiser Permanente, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Uber, Lyft, and public transit agencies to provide mobility solutions that support healthcare access, independence, and community connectivity.To learn more about Butterfli Technologies visit www.gobutterfli.com About Butterfli Technologies, Inc.Butterfli Technologies, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based mobility technology company transforming the landscape of accessible transportation through innovation, compassion, and connectivity. Powered by its proprietary SaaS platform, Butterfli delivers both on-demand and scheduled transportation solutions, including wheelchair accessible vehicle (WAV) services, by seamlessly connecting riders with a network of transportation providers. The company serves municipalities, healthcare organizations, nonprofits, and private clients, addressing critical mobility gaps for individuals with disabilities and others facing transportation barriers. Guided by its mission—FLI, or Freedom Leading to Independence—Butterfli is redefining how communities move, ensuring equitable access to essential services, employment, healthcare, and daily life. For more information, visit www.gobutterfli.com

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