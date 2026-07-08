National Alliance to End Sexual Violence Joins McGrath Kavinoky LLP in Court Appeal Fight to Protect Survivor Privacy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A second national advocacy organization is joining McGrath Kavinoky LLP in the fight to protect the privacy of sexual abuse survivors in the litigation against Cedars-Sinai and OBGYN Dr. Barry J. Brock. The National Alliance to End Sexual Violence (NAESV) has asked the California Court of Appeal to protect survivors from being forced to hand over private medical records that are unrelated to the case. (California Court of Appeal Case No. B354712)NAESV has applied to join an amicus brief filed by the Victim Rights Law Center. The brief supports survivors who are challenging a trial court’s order that would give the defense broad access to survivor's private medical histories, including records with no connection to the alleged abuse. McGrath Kavinoky LLP led the petition that brought this question before the Court of Appeal.Founded in 1995, NAESV represents more than 1,000 community based rape crisis centers and serves more than 50 sexual assault coalitions across the country. The organization shapes national policy on sexual violence and survivors’ needs.As stated in their Application to the Appellate Court, “NAESV has a strong organizational interest in ensuring that survivors of sexual assault are not deterred from seeking civil redress by the prospect of wholesale disclosure of their private medical histories, including records entirely unrelated to the alleged abuse. The trial court’s ruling in the instant case, if affirmed, would expose survivors to broad discovery of their most sensitive personal information as a condition of pursuing justice. Such a result threatens the survivors that the rape crisis centers in NAESV’s network serve daily and undermines the public policy goals that NAESV has advanced at the federal level for nearly three decades.”NAESV warns that forcing survivors to expose their most sensitive personal records as the price of seeking justice would deter survivors from coming forward at all.“Survivors should never have to trade their privacy for the chance at justice,” said Jennifer McGrath, partner at McGrath Kavinoky LLP. “We brought this fight to the Court of Appeal because no woman should have to choose between her privacy and her day in court. When advocates like the National Alliance to End Sexual Violence step forward, it tells every survivor watching that her privacy is worth protecting.”“The defense wants records that have nothing to do with what these women allege in their lawsuits,” said Darren Kavinoky, partner at McGrath Kavinoky LLP. “We took the lead on this challenge, and now national advocates are standing with these survivors. That matters.”Hundreds of women have come forward alleging that Dr. Brock abused them under the guise of medical care over a span of decades. Brock surrendered his California medical license in 2025. He denies the allegations.About the National Alliance to End Sexual ViolenceFounded in 1995, the National Alliance to End Sexual Violence (NAESV) is a national nonprofit focused on public policy and public education to end sexual violence. NAESV represents more than 1,000 community based rape crisis centers and serves more than 50 sexual assault coalitions across the United States. Through a grassroots advocacy network, the organization shapes national policy on sexual violence and survivors' needs, works to secure funding for rape crisis programs and coalitions, and provides expertise to governments, businesses, and nonprofit organizations addressing sexual violence in all its forms.About McGrath Kavinoky LLPMcGrath Kavinoky LLP is a woman-led plaintiff firm based in Los Angeles, California, focused on representing patients who have been sexually assaulted or abused in medical settings. Partners Jennifer McGrath and Darren Kavinoky previously represented 312 survivors in the UCLA matter involving Dr. James Heaps, which resulted in a settlement of over $375 million. When survivors call the firm, they speak only with a female attorney. Survivors can learn more at obgynabuse.com

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