ExposeIQ JuryFit Helps Family Law Litigators Navigate Complex Jury Selection Challenges with Human-Verified Insights

ExposeIQ JuryFit

Platform Examines Multiple Juror Dimensions to Support More Informed Decision-Making in Emotionally Charged Domestic Cases

Family law cases often turn on how jurors interpret personal conduct, parenting decisions, and credibility through the lens of their own values and experiences.” — Joseph Terp, Co-Founder of ExposeIQ

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family law litigation often involves deeply personal and emotionally charged issues, including child custody, parental fitness, domestic violence, and financial disputes. These matters frequently activate strong personal beliefs and moral judgments among potential jurors, creating significant challenges during jury selection. ExposeIQ today announced expanded capabilities within its JuryFit platform to assist trial attorneys in navigating these complexities with greater structure and clarity.ExposeIQ JuryFit evaluates case theories against multiple juror dimensions, including demographic factors, life experiences, attitudes and beliefs, political and social values, personality and cognitive traits, and both implicit and explicit biases. The platform identifies combinations of these factors that may make certain jurors more or less predisposed to accept a particular theory of the case. All assessments are reviewed through a human verification process by licensed professionals to ensure that the analysis remains accurate and contextually appropriate for the sensitive nature of family law matters.From this evaluation, ExposeIQ JuryFit generates targeted Voir Dire questions, which also undergo human verification before being used to explore potential alignment or misalignment with the case narrative. Once a jury is empaneled, the platform enables attorneys to test key arguments, themes, and witness presentations against a Virtual Mirror Jury™. This simulation is constructed to reflect the personality profiles and group dynamics of the actual seated jurors. All outputs from the Virtual Mirror Jury process are subject to human verification to support informed strategic decisions.“Family law cases often turn on how jurors interpret personal conduct, parenting decisions, and credibility through the lens of their own values and experiences,” said Joseph Terp, Co-Founder and CEO of ExposeIQ. “ExposeIQ JuryFit is designed to provide greater clarity by examining a range of demographic, experiential, and psychological factors during jury selection, while maintaining rigorous human oversight throughout the process.”The platform supports trial teams in developing more consistent approaches to jury selection in emotionally complex matters while preserving full professional judgment over final decisions.About ExposeIQExposeIQ develops litigation intelligence tools that help trial attorneys examine complex case information and juror dynamics with greater structure. By combining advanced technology with human professional oversight, the company’s solutions are designed to support more informed decision-making throughout the litigation process.

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