Secure Clicks to Host Live Event to Help Business Owners Maximize Potential of Al Chatbots

Secure Clicks to Teach Businesses How to Customize Generic Al Chatbots as Part Of Instructional Live Event on July 20th

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This value-driven event will educate attendees on how to transform generic Al chatbots into powerful new business tools. Registration is now open on Eventbrite.

Secure Clicks, a leading provider of Al software, payment infrastructure, and digital brokerage services, will host a practical, no-fluff

live online event on July 20th, to help business owners, marketers, and operators unlock the full potential of publicly available

Al chatbots and create new competitive advantages via real Al leverage.

The event, titled "Transform Customer Interaction with AI" will go beyond the standard defaults and instruct attendees on how to

customize and extend chatbots for real-world use cases. The course is purpose-built for attendees who have some familiarity with

Al chatbots but have yet to run them effectively in their current workflow

Topics covered include extracting maximum performance from consumer-facing models such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini; building

reusable prompt systems and custom instructions; integrating chatbots into sales, support, and content workflows; and u

Understanding where off-the-shelf ends and custom builds begin.

"Most professionals only use Al chatbots to about 10% of their capability," says Daniel Jimenez, Owner of Secure Clicks. "They type a

question, they get an answer, and they move on. This event will help you think about Al chatbots in a new light and help you

build with them. We'll get you thinking about chatbots as a key tool that you can configure and more than just a search engine

that you ask questions to. "

Following the event, attendees will have a clear understanding Of what Al chatbots can and cannot do, where they are limited and Often break down, how to shape Al chatbots to match their unique business needs, and how to prompt, configure, and perform lightweight customization. Attendees can expect to leave with insights and frameworks they can begin using immediately within their business ecosystems.

"This event is part of our commitment to making practical Al education accessible to business owners and entrepreneurs who are best positioned to benefit from it," says Jimenez.

Register for the event through Eventbrite and reserve your spot today. Seating is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. Early registrants will receive access to pre-event materials to help maximize the live session experience and get the most out of the event.



Event Information

Transform Customer Interaction with AI

Live online event

July 20th, 2026

Register Today!



About Secure Clicks

Secure Clicks delivers chatbot solutions, software, payment infrastructure, and digital brokerage services to help business owners and entrepreneurs connect, collaborate, and grow. Operating at the intersection of emerging technology and real—world business operations, SecuteClicks creates tools and provides education operators who want to move fast and build right. Founded by an Al innovator, the Company is committed to making AI accessible, practical and impactful for all types of organizations and individuals. Learn more today by visiting secureclicksai.com

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