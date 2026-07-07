South Carolina's 2026 Tax Free Weekend starts Friday, August 7

South Carolina shoppers can save on purchases of school supplies, computers, clothing and accessories, shoes, and other school-year essentials during the state’s annual Tax Free Weekend, which runs August 7-9, 2026.

What makes Tax Free Weekend special?

During Tax Free Weekend (also known as the Sales Tax Holiday), South Carolina law allows shoppers to purchase eligible items without paying state or local Sales Tax.

For complete details, visit the SCDOR’s Tax Free Weekend webpage, dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend.

Where can I buy tax-exempt items?

You can buy tax-exempt items in a store or online. If you don’t plan on leaving the house, check with your local retailer to see if they offer online shopping options.

All retailers who sell eligible items must participate in Tax Free Weekend and cannot collect Sales Tax from their customers on purchases of eligible items.

What items are exempt from Sales Tax?

The SCDOR helps shoppers plan for Tax Free Weekend by sorting eligible items into four categories: School supplies used in the classroom or at home for school assignments, including musical instruments, calculators, and headphones. Computers and technology , including printers and software. (Computer parts and accessories, including monitors and keyboards, are only tax-exempt when sold as a package with a computer.) Clothing and footwear , including athletic uniforms, dance shoes, all types of coats and rainwear, and diapers. Certain bed and bath items , including sheets, pillows, bedspreads, towels, and shower curtains.

by sorting eligible items into four categories: Items are eligible regardless of price or whether they are purchased new or used.

These lists are not all-inclusive. See Revenue Ruling #19-4 and Information Letter #26-16 for more information on exempt and non-exempt items.

Tips for retailers:

Before Tax Free Weekend begins, retailers should visit dor.sc.gov/retailer-toolkit for in-store signage, sample social media posts, and retailer-specific FAQs.

You will report sales of eligible tax-exempt items made during Tax Free Weekend as a deduction on your August State Sales and Use Tax Worksheet. Enter “Sales Tax Holiday” as the deduction type.

By the numbers:

26 years: South Carolina taxpayers have been celebrating Tax Free Weekend since 2000, when it was first created by the state legislature.

South Carolina taxpayers have been celebrating Tax Free Weekend since 2000, when it was first created by the state legislature. $25 million: Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $25 million in tax-free items during Tax Free Weekend.

Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $25 million in tax-free items during Tax Free Weekend. $1.5 million: Those sales translate to shoppers saving more than $1.5 million in Sales Tax.

Tools for South Carolina media The SCDOR’s Public Information Office has created a virtual interview video to help media with their Tax Free Weekend coverage. TV stations are encouraged to use video clips from the interview video in their Tax Free Weekend packages, and all media can refer to the virtual interview for answers to common questions about Tax Free Weekend. When using the virtual interview, please attribute all quotes to: Rob Walden, Content and Messaging Manager, SCDOR View and download the virtual interview video

To download: View the video, click the three dots in the bottom right to view more options, then click Download.

Follow us on social (@theSCDOR) for more Tax Free Weekend tips and reminders!

We’ll be highlighting eligible items and answering FAQs on Instagram, Facebook, X, and YouTube. And don’t forget to sign up for our ReveNews newsletter to get info sent directly to your inbox.

###

MEDIA INQUIRES:

SCDOR Public Information Office

news@dor.sc.gov