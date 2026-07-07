Downtown Camden branch of the Camden County Library System to remain closed for repairs

(Voorhees, NJ) –The Nilsa I. Cruz-Perez Downtown Camden branch of the Camden County Library System will remain closed for the remainder of the week (Tuesday, July 7 to Saturday, July 11) due to damages sustained from Monday’s storm.

“We have already started the remediation process at the Downtown Camden branch and will keep our patrons updated on the progress and when the branch is expected to reopen,” said Linda Devlin, Director of the Camden County Library System. “In the meantime, we encourage patrons to visit our other Camden location on Ferry Avenue, or any of our other branches throughout the county.”

Please visit www.camdencountylibrary.org for locations and operating hours of the other branches of the Camden County Library System.