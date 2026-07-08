Government extends condolences following the passing of a Malawian national during repatriation operations

Government of South Africa, through the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration, has noted with deep sadness the passing of a Malawian national during the ongoing repatriation operation. On behalf of Government and the people of South Africa, we convey our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, loved ones, fellow travellers and the Government and people of the Republic of Malawi during this difficult time.

Preliminary reports indicate that the deceased was among passengers aboard a Malawi bound bus that had been loaded and departed the repatriation processing centre. Approximately 10 kilometers from the centre, the passenger tragically passed on, prompting the driver to turn the bus around and return to the processing centre. Upon return of the bus to the centre, the South African Police Service (SAPS) was immediately called to the scene to conduct the requisite police procedures, including forensic examination, in line with standard protocols governing sudden and unexplained deaths.

Government wishes to reassure the family of the deceased, the Malawian authorities and the public that all necessary processes were undertaken with the utmost professionalism, dignity and respect for the deceased. Following the completion of the police and forensic work, the bus was formally released by SAPS and departed the scene at midnight, enabling the remaining passengers to continue their journey home.

The circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident will be communicated to the Malawian authorities through the appropriate diplomatic channels, and Government stands ready to provide any support required to assist the family of the deceased. Once again, we extend our sincere sympathies to the family of the deceased and to the Government and people of Malawi.

Media enquiries:

William Baloyi

Deputy Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 390 7147

#GovZAUpdates