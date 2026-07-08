South African Police Service response to false allegations on death in custody of a Nigerian national

The South African Police Service notes with concern misleading information being peddled on social media regarding death in custody of a Nigerian national in Sunnyside policing precinct.

On 28 June 2026, members of SAPS Tshwane Drugs team, acting on intelligence, arrested a Nigerian national at his apartment for possession of drugs.

During the arrest, the suspect was handcuffed and while being taken into custody, he collapsed. Members immediately called for medical assistance. Paramedics attended the scene and declared him dead.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), was immediately notified as the death occurred in police custody.

An inquest case was registered as well as a case of possession of drugs. The drugs found on the scene were booked into SAPS 13 store as evidence.

Both SAPS Detective and IPID Investigator attended the postmortem examination and it was decided that the case will be investigated by the police pending postmortem results.

SAPS strongly rejects attempts to link this incident to anti-illegal immigrants protests. Such claims are baseless and an attempt to mislead the public

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