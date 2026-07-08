Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa leads South African delegation to the 137th IMO Council session

Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, is leading the South African delegation at the 137th Session of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council in London, United Kingdom. The session commenced on Monday, 6 July and will conclude on 10 July 2026.

The Council session is expected to consider several strategic and governance-related matters, which include the implementation of the IMO Strategic Plan, organisational performance and resource management, financial and budgetary oversight, Member State contributions, multilingualism within the Organisation, digital transformation initiatives, enhancements to the Global Integrated Shipping Information System (GISIS), and matters relating to the IMO Member State Audit Scheme.

South Africa is a Member State of the IMO Council, having been re-elected in December 2025. As an elected Council Member, South Africa is required to participate actively in the Council’s strategic and decision-making processes, which influence the future of international shipping, global trade facilitation, maritime safety standards, environmental stewardship, and the regulatory framework governing the global maritime sector.