Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa leads South African delegation to the 137th IMO Council session
Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, is leading the South African delegation at the 137th Session of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council in London, United Kingdom. The session commenced on Monday, 6 July and will conclude on 10 July 2026.
The Council session is expected to consider several strategic and governance-related matters, which include the implementation of the IMO Strategic Plan, organisational performance and resource management, financial and budgetary oversight, Member State contributions, multilingualism within the Organisation, digital transformation initiatives, enhancements to the Global Integrated Shipping Information System (GISIS), and matters relating to the IMO Member State Audit Scheme.
South Africa is a Member State of the IMO Council, having been re-elected in December 2025. As an elected Council Member, South Africa is required to participate actively in the Council’s strategic and decision-making processes, which influence the future of international shipping, global trade facilitation, maritime safety standards, environmental stewardship, and the regulatory framework governing the global maritime sector.
The IMO Council is the executive organ of the IMO and is responsible for supervising the work of the Organisation between Assembly sessions. South Africa’s participation in the Council session underscores the country’s commitment to advancing a safe, secure, sustainable and efficient maritime sector.
Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson
Cell: 066 476 9015
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.