Minister Blade Nzimande undertakes DDM oversight visit to Harry Gwala District Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, 7 Jul

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, will visit the Harry Gwala District Municipality in Ixopo, KwaZulu-Natal, in his role as District Development Model (DDM) Champion.

Minister Nzimande’s visit follows a previous meeting with the Harry Gwala District Municipality and surrounding local municipalities, and is intended to present the department’s response to the concerns that were raised in this meeting.

The meeting will also provide the Minister with an update on the status report of the Political and Technical Hub, the Memorandum of Understanding between the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation and the Harry Gwala District Municipality, and the proposed projects by the DSTI’s entity, the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA).

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 7 July 2026

Time: 09:30 to 14:00

Venue: Harry Gwala District Municipality Chambers, Ixopo

Media RSVP:

Mr Veli Mbele

Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 064 615 0644

E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dsti.gov.za / KuneneS@harrygwaladm.gov.za

Event enquiries:

Ms Busiswa Gqasana

Outreach Officer to the Minister

Cell: 078 989 1150

E-mail: Busiswa.Gqasana@dsti.gov.za

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