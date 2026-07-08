Deputy President Paul Mashatile officiates launch of uMgungundlovu District multi-stakeholder anti-crime council, 9 Jul

At the invitation of uMgungundlovu District Municipality, Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Thursday, 09 July 2026, officiate the launch of uMgungundlovu District Municipality’s Multi-Stakeholder Anti-Crime Council at Caluza, Msunduzi Local Municipality in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal Province.

The District Mayor, Cllr M Zuma has invited the Deputy President in terms of his Delegated Responsibility of assisting the President in the roll-out of the District Development Model (DDM) through effective coordination of the different spheres of Government, in order to improve the functioning of municipalities and address community concerns including high levels of crime, service delivery challenges, unemployment and poverty.

uMgungundlovu District is made up of Msunduzi, uMngeni, Mpofana, uMshwati, Impendle, uMkhambathi and Richmond Local Municipalities. The launch of the Multi-Stakeholder Anti-Crime Council is a significant development in the District, bringing together Government across the three spheres, the business sector, Traditional Leaders and the community at large to be proactive in dealing with criminality.

During the launch, 300 Anti-Crime Councillors will be inaugurated and presented to the Community, marking a key platform for a multi-faceted approach and partnership with communities towards crime prevention, combating crime and supporting law enforcement authorities within uMgungundlovu District.

The Deputy President has welcomed this multi-agency approach where all relevant departments, community stakeholders and business community view crime prevention as a shared responsibility and collective priority, with Government Departments, Traditional Leaders, Faith Communities, families, schools, labour markets, retail establishments and law enforcement authorities working together to confront and ultimately defeat the scourge of crime.

Details of the launch are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 09 July 2026

Time: 09h00 (Gates open for the public at 07h00)

Venue: Caluza Community Hall and Sports Complex, off Edendale Road, Msunduzi Local Municipality, Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal Province.

Media wishing to cover the launch must please send their RSVPs to Ms Mbeko Nzimande (uMgungundlovu)

Cell: 074 312 9933 or Email: mbeko.nzimande@umdm.gov.za



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