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Minister Dean Macpherson briefs media on framework to tackle construction mafia following Cabinet approval, 7 Jul

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Tuesday, 7 July 2026, brief the media on Cabinet’s approval of the Social Facilitation Framework, what it means for infrastructure delivery, and the progress achieved in tackling the construction mafia since the signing of the Durban Declaration in November 2024.

The Minister will be joined by the Acting Deputy Director-General (DDG) for Real Estate Management Services (REMS), Molatelo Mohwasa; the CEO of the Council for the Built Environment (CBE), Dr Msizi Myeza; and the South African Council for the Project and Construction Management Professions (SACPCMP) President, Sharon Shunmugam.

The Social Facilitation Framework was a key commitment made by Minister Macpherson following the signing of the Durban Declaration and marks a significant milestone in South Africa’s ongoing battle against the construction mafia.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 7 July 2026
Time: 12:30
Venue: GCIS Imbizo Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town
Google Maps link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/TKCjxiPPcBU28sXZ8

Enquiries:
James de Villiers
Spokesperson to Minister Macpherson
Cell: 082 766 0276
E-mail: james.devilliers@dpw.gov.za

Lesego Moretlwe
DPWI Media Relations
Cell: 082 957 3677
E-mail: Lesego.Moretlwe@dpw.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

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Minister Dean Macpherson briefs media on framework to tackle construction mafia following Cabinet approval, 7 Jul

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