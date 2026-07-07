South Africa hosts SADC Industrialisation Week, 27 to 31 Jul

South Africa to host the 9th SADC Industrialisation Week in Durban to Advance Regional Industrialisation, Investment and Value Chain Development

The Government of South Africa, in collaboration with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Business Council and the SADC Secretariat will host the 2026 Annual SADC Industrialisation Week on 27 – 31 July 2026, at the Durban International Convention Centre in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

Hosted under the theme, “Resilient, Sustainable and Inclusive Industrialisation through Infrastructure Development, Agricultural and Critical Minerals Transformation in Pursuit of a Just World”, the event is being held as a high-level precursor to the 46th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, and is widely regarded as the largest public-private platform for advancing industrial development in the SADC region.

The SADC Industrialisation Week (SIW) is a week-long programme that brings together policymakers, business leaders, investors, academia, researchers, development finance institutions from across the SADC region and beyond to advance regional industrial development. It is the premier regional platform dedicated to advancing industrialization, regional integration, investment promotion and economic transformation within the SADC region.

The SIW supports the implementation of the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap (2015 – 2063) which is anchored on three pillars: industrialization, competitiveness and regional integration. The Strategy seeks to strengthen regional productive capacities, deepen value addition and beneficiation, and promote the development of competitive regional value chains.

The 2026 edition of the SADC Industrialisation Wek will focus on the following strategic priorities:

the development of regional value chains in agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods and critical minerals beneficiation, the promotion of infrastructure development in energy, transport, logistics, water and ICT;

investment mobilisation and industrial partnerships; and

women and youth empowerment, innovation entrepreneurship and digital transformation.

The programme will include policy dialogues, technical sessions, strategic discussions, seminars, workshops and stakeholder engagements focusing on industrialisation, trade, investment, infrastructure, energy, regional value chains and private sector development. The Industrialisation week will provide a unique opportunity for governments, the private sector, development finance institutions and other stakeholders to engage in practical measures to accelerate industrialisation, address constraints affecting regional value chains, and unlock investment opportunities that support sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

As Chair of SADC, South Africa remains committed to advancing the regional industrialization agenda and to strengthening regional cooperation as a catalyst for economic growth, job creation, industrial development and shared prosperity across the region.

Members of the media who plan to attend are requested to fill in the security clearance form on this link – https://mrs.gcis.gov.za/?q=SADC-Industrialization-week by Monday, 13 July 2026. Kindly note that this accreditation system is automatically close on the set date.

Media enquiries:

Bongani Lukhele – Director: Media Relations

Tel: (012) 394 1643

Mobile: 079 5083 457

WhatsApp: 074 2998 512

E-mail: BLukhele@thedtic.gov.za

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