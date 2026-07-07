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Health Ombud briefs media on KwaZulu-Natal healthcare worker deaths, 7 Jul

The Health Ombud, Professor Taole Mokoena, will brief members of the media on the findings of a joint investigation into a series of deaths involving healthcare professionals at public health establishments in KwaZulu-Natal.

 

The investigation was initiated following complaints lodged by the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi (MP), and the former Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, amid public concern and extensive media reports relating to the deaths of healthcare workers in the province.

 

During the briefing, the Health Ombud will present the key findings of the investigation and outline recommendations.

 

Members of the media are invited to the briefing, details as follows:*

 

Date: Wednesday, 8 July 2026

Time: 10:00 – 12:00

Venue: GCIS Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House,1035, Cnr Francis Baard and Festival Streets, Hatfield, Pretoria

 

The media briefing will also be streamed live on the following platforms:*

 

Media enquiries: 
Ricardo Mahlakanya 
Cell: 066 473 8666

 

#GovZAUpdates

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Health Ombud briefs media on KwaZulu-Natal healthcare worker deaths, 7 Jul

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