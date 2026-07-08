National Treasury briefs media on the temporary withholding of equitable share transfers to municipalities, 8 Jul
The National Treasury invites members of the media to a briefing to provide further details on the temporary withholding of the July 2026 equitable share transfers to 69 municipalities, as announced in the media statement issued on 7 July 2026.
The briefing will be led by Deputy Minister of Finance, Mr Ashor Sarupen, and will outline the reasons for the intervention, the legal framework underpinning the decision, and the process going forward.
Details are as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 8 July 2026
Time: 08:00 – 09:00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre; Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), Tshedimosetso House, Hatfield, Pretoria
Media are requested to RSVP to
Email: media@treasury.gov.za
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