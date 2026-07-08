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GCIS host a webinar on government opportunities for youth, 9 July

Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) will host a webinar on government opportunities to provide youth with information on government programmes, funding opportunities, skills development initiatives, employment support and entrepreneurship opportunities.

The engagement seeks to improve access to information and to connect young people with public entities and development offering programmes aimed at advancing economic participation and sustainable livelihoods.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the webinar as follows:

Date:       Thursday, 09 July 2026

Time:       11h00

Platform: Microsoft Teams

Join:https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/316874098895819?p=CMQpLmqBKQoy1NGm6W

Meeting ID: 316 874 098 895 819

Passcode: 25JQ7yT6

 

Panellists:

  • Simon Fenyane- Corporate Education Specialist : Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC)
  • Gift Ntsoane- Business Development Officer : Department of Small Business Development (DSBD)
  • Clotilde Mima Angelucci- Presidential Employment Stimulus

Live streaming details:

Facebook:     http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter:          http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube:      https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

 

 Enquiries: 

William Baloyi, Deputy Government Spokesperson 

Cell: 083 390 7147

#GovZAUpdates 

 

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GCIS host a webinar on government opportunities for youth, 9 July

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