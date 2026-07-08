GCIS host a webinar on government opportunities for youth, 9 July
Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) will host a webinar on government opportunities to provide youth with information on government programmes, funding opportunities, skills development initiatives, employment support and entrepreneurship opportunities.
The engagement seeks to improve access to information and to connect young people with public entities and development offering programmes aimed at advancing economic participation and sustainable livelihoods.
Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the webinar as follows:
Date: Thursday, 09 July 2026
Time: 11h00
Platform: Microsoft Teams
Join:https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/316874098895819?p=CMQpLmqBKQoy1NGm6W
Meeting ID: 316 874 098 895 819
Passcode: 25JQ7yT6
Panellists:
- Simon Fenyane- Corporate Education Specialist : Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC)
- Gift Ntsoane- Business Development Officer : Department of Small Business Development (DSBD)
- Clotilde Mima Angelucci- Presidential Employment Stimulus
Live streaming details:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA
Enquiries:
William Baloyi, Deputy Government Spokesperson
Cell: 083 390 7147
#GovZAUpdates
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