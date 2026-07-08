Minister Dina Pule leads youth empowerment summit in Rustenburg, 8 Jul

In recognition of the contributions made by young persons in the liberation of South Africa from the constraints of oppression and the birth of democracy, the Minister of Social Development, Ms Dina Pule, will from 08 to 10 July 2026, lead the Youth Summit at Orion Safari Lodge in Rustenburg, North West Province.

Under the theme: “Economic Uprising for the next 50 Years: Partnerships for Skills, Jobs, and Youth Development”, the Youth Summit seeks to mobilise young persons from various provinces to build partnerships, encourage one another by sharing inspiring lessons and stories of hope.

The Summit is also aimed at building partnerships on youth development with multiple sectors, addressing persistent inequalities by unlocking access to economy, skills development and education, improving provision of youth-friendly health care services and promoting healthy behavioral changes among the youth.

This year marks exactly fifty years since the youth uprisings and is known as the 50th Golden Jubilee Commemoration and its purpose is to honour the legacy of the 1976 Youth. The 1976 youth uprising was a turning point in the struggle against apartheid and one of the vital historic components of defeating oppression.

As such, the Youth Summit serves as courage and a platform to raise awareness by inspiring the youth on the achievements of their peers who gained opportunities and access to the economy, restoring the truth, and empowering today's youth to lead and thrive in a changing world.

It is in context that Department of Social Development has over the years mobilised young people across all provinces to embark on and participate in youth driven programmes such as youth dialogues and camps, business training and mentorship. This was aimed at encouraging and empowering young persons to organise themselves through establishment of youth cooperatives, youth clubs, youth NPOs and other business ventures within their respective communities.



During the Summit, the Department of Social Development will in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), impart knowledge to the youth on the upcoming World Population Day, that is globally observed on 11 July 2026, under the theme: “Realizing the hopes and aspirations of young people - today and for the future”.

The UNFPA is a United Nations agency aimed at improving reproductive and maternal health worldwide. The theme reflects the findings of the UNFPA Demographic Futures Survey, entitled - “Choices, Lives and Futures: What shapes young adults’ decisions about relationships, parenthood and the future.”

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover Youth Month Summit planned as follows:

Date: 08 – 10 July 2026

Time: 09h00

Venue: Orion Safari Lodge in Rustenburg, North West Province

Media RSVPs may be forwarded to Ms. Precious Mupenzi on 0837150034 / PreciousMu@dsd.gov.za

Enquiries

Ms Sandy Godlwana

Cell: 0826785634

Email: SandyG@dsd.gov.za