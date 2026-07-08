Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts to lead the e-waste recycling imbizo,9 Jul

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), Ms Bernice Swarts, will on 09 July 2026 lead the E-Waste Recycling Imbizo at Ngwelezane Community Hall, Ngwelezane, City of uMhlathuze, in the KwaZulu-Natal Province.

The E-Waste Recycling Imbizo aims to raise awareness and highlight the importance of responsible and sound management of electrical and electronic waste devices such as computers, phones, fridges etc, and showcase the socio-economic opportunities that exist within the e-waste sector by incentivising E-Waste collection through a fair and equitable system, therefore encouraging participation; as well as linking municipalities and Producer Responsibility Organisations with certified e-waste recyclers to ensure compliance with e-waste recycling standards, including SMME creation, growth and job opportunities and enhancing environmental protection and quality.

The E-Waste Recycling Imbizo is a collaborative effort of the DFFE, City of uMhlathuze Local Municipality, King Cetshwayo District Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs and all government entities across all three spheres. The Deputy Minister will also visit Uthando Solutions at 12 Platina Drive, Khululeka, Empangeni, as part of the E-Waste Imbizo programme.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

Part 1: Site Visit to uThando Solutions

Date: Thursday, 09 July 2026

Time: 08:50

Venue: Uthando Solutions, 12 Platina Drive, Khululeka, Empangeni

Part 2: Ministerial E-waste recycling programme & Imbizo

Date: Thursday, 09 July 2026

Time: 10:10

Venue: Ngwelezane Community Hall, Ngwelezane, City of uMhlathuze Local Municipality, King Cetshwayo District Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal

Rsvp:

Merle Van Diemel

Cell:083 301 9400

Email: mvandiemel@dffe.gov.za and/or

Paul Sigutya

Cell: 072 921 4457

Email:psigutya@dffe.gov.za

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