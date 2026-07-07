David Ndungu Releases New Devotional to Equip Men for Godly Leadership and Biblical Counsel

Rev. David Ndungu, M.Div., Author of Paying for Counsel, Keeping the Crown

New devotional empowers fathers, husbands, and spiritual leaders to lead with faith, wisdom, obedience, and unwavering biblical principles.

Strong families begin with fathers who seek God's counsel before making decisions and faithfully lead with humility, obedience, and unwavering faith.” — Rev. David Ndungu

OREGON, WA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Ndungu , M. Div., proudly announces the release of his inspiring new devotional, Paying for Counsel, Keeping the Crown , a powerful guide created to help fathers, husbands, and spiritual leaders embrace biblical leadership with humility, wisdom, and unwavering faith.Designed for today's Christian man, the devotional encourages readers to move beyond outward success and develop a heart fully surrendered to God's direction. Through Scripture-based teaching, personal reflection, and practical application, Rev. Ndungu reminds readers that lasting leadership is built upon obedience rather than position, influence, or achievement.Drawing lessons from the lives of King Saul, King David, and other biblical figures, Paying for Counsel, Keeping the Crown demonstrates how seeking godly counsel and remaining faithful to God's instructions can shape stronger families, healthier communities, and future generations.Throughout the devotional, readers are encouraged to:• Lead their families with integrity, humility, and biblical wisdom.• Practice patience while trusting God's perfect timing.• Make everyday decisions through prayer and faithful obedience.• Build a lasting spiritual legacy rooted in God's truth.The devotional is especially meaningful for fathers balancing family, work, ministry, and cultural responsibilities while striving to become Christ-centered leaders in every area of life."This devotional was written for men who desire more than worldly success—they desire God's approval," says Rev. David Ndungu. "Strong families begin with fathers who willingly seek God's counsel before making decisions. When men lead from surrendered hearts, they inspire generations to follow Christ."Filled with devotional reflections, practical life applications, prayer points, and weekly action steps, the book serves as both a personal study resource and a valuable discipleship tool for churches, men's fellowships, Bible study groups, and ministry leaders.Paying for Counsel, Keeping the Crown is now available through major online retailers and bookstores.

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